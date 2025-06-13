MAINE PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION APPROVES RATE CHANGES FOR CENTRAL MAINE POWER COMPANY

June 13, 2025

Hallowell, Maine - The Maine Public Utilities Commission (Commission) has approved changes to electric rates for customers of Central Maine Power Company (CMP) resulting from recent decisions in multiple cases, including the annual stranded cost revenue requirement (Docket No. 2025-00019) and CMP's annual compliance filing (Docket No. 2025-00018). These changes will take effect on July 1, 2025.

For a typical residential customer using 550 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity per month, the total bill increase will be approximately $4.91 per month.

"These rate changes reflect our statutory obligations and are primarily driven by costs that have already been incurred or approved, including those that support the states energy and climate policy goals," said Commission Chair Philip L. Bartlett II. This years net increase is driven primarily by storm recovery costs.

CMPs annual compliance filing (Docket No. 2025-00018) includes recovery of previously approved costs such as storm restoration. To mitigate rate impacts, costs associated with Tier 3 storms-those with costs exceeding $15 millionwill be recovered over a two-year period, rather than one.

The stranded costs included in Docket No. 2025-00019 are largely incurred due to legislation enacted to support Maines climate and clean energy initiatives. These costs include expenses associated with renewable energy contracts and Net Energy Billing.

Also contributing to the total bill impact are adjustments to the Efficiency Maine Trust assessment rates and changes to transmission service rates, which are set by the regional transmission operator and reviewed through federal regulatory processes.

The Commission encourages customers to take advantage of resources available through Efficiency Maine, as well as state and federal energy assistance programs to help manage energy costs. Visit www.maineelectrichelp.com for more information.

All public documents in these cases are available on the Commissions Online Case Management System. Please reference Cases 2022-00152, 2025-00018, 2025-00019, 2024-00137, and 2025-00139.

