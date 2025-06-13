STS Impact Windows, Doors & Roofing Expands Hurricane Protection Services Throughout Boca Raton and South Florida Region

Veteran-Owned Company Delivers Premium Impact Window Solutions with 25+ Years of Experience and Industry-Leading 3-Year Installation Warranty

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- STS Impact Windows, Doors & Roofing , a veteran-owned and operated family business, continues to strengthen South Florida communities by providing premium hurricane impact windows and comprehensive storm protection solutions throughout Boca Raton, Palm Beach County, and Broward County. With over 25 years of industry experience and a team of licensed professionals, STS has established itself as one of South Florida's leading distributors and installers of hurricane-rated windows designed to withstand the region's most extreme weather conditions.Comprehensive Hurricane Protection for Florida HomeownersFollowing the devastating impact of Hurricane Andrew in 1992, which caused an estimated $26.5 billion in damages and left over 160,000 people homeless, Florida implemented stricter building codes requiring impact windows for new construction and major renovations. STS Impact Windows responds to this critical need by offering a complete range of custom impact window solutions, including single hung, fixed or picture, horizontal roller, awning, and casement windows – all manufactured to meet or exceed Florida's stringent hurricane protection requirements."Every homeowner in South Florida understands the constant threat of severe weather," said a representative from STS Impact Windows. "Our mission is to provide not just impact windows, but complete peace of mind through quality craftsmanship, professional installation, and unwavering personal service."Industry-Leading Warranties and Professional InstallationWhat sets STS apart in the competitive South Florida market is their comprehensive approach to customer satisfaction. The company offers a 3-year installation warranty, ensuring customers receive continued support long after installation is complete. Additionally, STS includes post-installation repairs for any damage that may occur during the installation process, covering drywall, stucco, and flooring repairs at no additional cost."Our detailed, no-obligation quotes are provided within 48 hours and include a complete breakdown of materials, permits, installation, and labor costs," the company noted. "We believe in transparency and ensuring our customers understand exactly what they're investing in."Authorized Dealer Network and Premium PartnershipsAs authorized dealers for leading manufacturers including PGT Custom Windows & Doors, CGI Windows, Thermatru Doors, and multiple other industry leaders, STS provides customers access to the highest quality impact windows available. The company's extensive manufacturer relationships allow them to meet diverse needs and budgets while maintaining consistent quality standards.PGT impact windows, one of STS's featured product lines, are recognized as the nation's number one brand for impact windows and doors. These custom-manufactured windows undergo rigorous testing against hurricane-force winds and offer extensive customization options including various frame colors, energy-saving features, privacy glass, and specialized sea turtle protection code glass.Cost-Effective Investment in Home SecurityBeyond storm protection, STS impact windows provide significant long-term value through reduced energy costs and increased property values. The company's energy-efficient window solutions help homeowners lower monthly utility bills while providing enhanced security and noise reduction benefits year-round."Impact windows are no longer just about hurricane protection," explained the STS team. "They're a comprehensive home improvement investment that delivers immediate safety benefits and long-term financial returns through energy savings and increased property value."Serving the Heart of South FloridaSTS Impact Windows maintains its commitment to the local community through competitive pricing, fast installation timelines, and dedicated customer service. The company serves homeowners and businesses throughout Boca Raton, Palm Beach County, Broward County, and surrounding areas, with showroom appointments available on weekends for customer convenience.The veteran-owned business operates under General Contractor License CGC1515751 and maintains full general liability insurance, bonding, and workers' compensation coverage, providing customers with complete protection and professional accountability.About STS Impact Windows, Doors & RoofingFounded as a disabled veteran-owned and operated family business, STS Impact Windows, Doors & Roofing combines over 25 years of construction industry expertise with a deep commitment to protecting South Florida homes and businesses. The company specializes in impact windows, impact doors, impact garage doors, and roofing services, serving residential and commercial clients throughout South Florida.A portion of all STS sales supports the Grey Team Organization, reflecting the company's ongoing commitment to community service and veteran support.

