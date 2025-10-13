Murtons Projects Relocates Headquarters to Cape Town, Expands Roofing and Renovation Services Across Western Cape

Established Gauteng-based home improvement specialist brings 12+ years of expertise to Cape Town metropolitan area

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Murtons Projects , a leading provider of roofing, waterproofing, painting, and renovation services, has officially relocated its primary operations to Cape Town, Western Cape. The company's new headquarters is located at 10 Northfield Place, Braselton Road, Milnerton Rural, Western Cape, 7441 , positioning the business to serve the growing demand for premium home improvement services throughout the Cape Town metropolitan area.The relocation marks a strategic expansion for Murtons Projects, which has built a reputation over more than a decade for delivering quality craftsmanship in roofing repairs, waterproofing solutions, exterior and interior painting, structural repairs, paving, and drainage systems. The company will now focus its comprehensive service offerings on Cape Town residents and businesses while maintaining select operations in Johannesburg.Comprehensive Service Coverage Across Cape TownMurtons Projects will provide full-service roofing and renovation solutions to homeowners and commercial property owners throughout the Western Cape, with particular focus on the following Cape Town areas:- Bloubergstrand- Century City- Milnerton- Bothasig- Woodstock- Observatory- Rondebosch- Athlone- Parow- Bellville- Sea Point- Durbanville"Cape Town presents tremendous opportunities for property owners who value quality workmanship and reliable service," said Jonathan Murton. "Our relocation allows us to bring our proven expertise in tile roof repairs, waterproofing, painting, and complete home renovations directly to the Western Cape community. We're committed to the same level of excellence that earned us a 4.5-star rating from our Gauteng clients."Specialized Expertise in Coastal Climate ChallengesThe company's move to Cape Town comes with specialized knowledge particularly valuable for coastal properties. Murtons Projects offers expertise in:- Tile roof repairs and waterproofing for coastal weather conditions- Damp-proofing solutions for moisture-prone areas- Structural repair services- Exterior painting with weather-resistant coatings- Paving and drainage solutions for effective water management- Complete residential and commercial renovationsCape Town's unique climate, with its strong winds, salt air, and winter rainfall, requires specialized approaches to roofing and waterproofing. Murtons Projects applies industry-compliant methods aligned with SANS 10400 regulations, ensuring all work meets South African building standards.About Murtons ProjectsEstablished over 12 years ago, Murtons Projects has completed more than 450 projects for 380+ clients across South Africa. The company specializes in residential and commercial roofing, waterproofing, painting, and comprehensive renovation services. Murtons Projects is committed to transparent pricing, quality materials, and customer satisfaction, with all work backed by comprehensive warranties.For more information about Murtons Projects or to schedule a free consultation in the Cape Town area, contact:Contact Information:Murtons Projects10 Northfield Place, Braselton RoadMilnerton Rural, Western Cape 7441Phone: 074 141 1494Email: info@murtons.co.zaWebsite: https://murtons.co.za

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.