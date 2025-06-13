Smyrna Angler Repeats as State Champion, Winning 39th Annual Youth Fishing Tournament

Two-time Delaware Youth Fishing Tournament Champion Kohen Marvel of Smyrna accepts congratulations and the winner’s trophy for the 2025 tournament from Delaware Natural Resources Police Sgt. Shane Sapp, left, and Sr. Cpl. Thomas Passwaters of the DNRP Fish and Wildlife Unit /DNREC photo

Age Group and County Winners Also Announced by DNREC for Delaware Natural Resources Police-Sponsored Youth Conservation Event

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced winners and the overall state champion today after more than 150 young anglers braved the rain Saturday, June 7 to cast their lines in the 39th Annual Delaware Youth Fishing Tournament, hosted and sponsored by the Delaware Natural Resources Police (DNRP).

The tournament – established by DNRP in 1986 to introduce young people to the sport of fishing and to teach the catch-and-release approach to conservation – was held at Blockhouse Pond in Sussex County, Akridge Scout Reservation in Kent County, and Lums Pond in New Castle County.

DNRP weighmasters at each tournament site recorded catches for participants ages 4 through 15 as they competed for county and state championships and for age group titles. After the catches were tallied, last year’s tournament winner, Kohen Marvel of Smyrna, age 9, became a repeat state champion after hauling in 9.53 pounds of fish at the Akridge Scout Reservation.

New Castle County Winners

At Lums Pond in New Castle County, 7-year-old Caleb Polite was the day’s overall winner with a total of 3.3 pounds of fish. In fact, the largest fish of the day was the 3.3-pound largemouth bass caught by Caleb, while the smallest fish, a tiny 6-gram (or .211 ounce) bluegill, was caught by Mikey Hopkins.

Ages 4 through 7

First place – Miles Hopkins, 1.54 pounds

Second place – Nora Clifton, 1.53 pounds

Third place – Gavin Gonzalez, 1.46 pounds

First place – Miles Hopkins, 1.54 pounds Second place – Nora Clifton, 1.53 pounds Third place – Gavin Gonzalez, 1.46 pounds Ages 8 through 11

First place – Nathan Johnson, 3.09 pounds

Second place – Mikey Hopkins, 2.42 pounds

Third place – Cooper Perny, 2.41 pounds

First place – Nathan Johnson, 3.09 pounds Second place – Mikey Hopkins, 2.42 pounds Third place – Cooper Perny, 2.41 pounds Ages 12 through 15

First place – Brooks Wilke, 2.56 pounds

Second place – Landon Gonzalez, 2.37 pounds

Third place – Tyler Harvell, 1.88 pounds

Kent County Winners

Kohen Marvel was the overall winner at Akridge Scout Reservation outside Dover, his catch totaling 9.53 pounds of fish, which also made him overall youth tournament champion for the second year in a row. The largest fish of the day, however, was a 2.3-pound largemouth bass caught by Lucas Seeley, while the smallest was a 124-gram largemouth bass, caught by Devyn Thompson.

Ages 4 through 7

First place – Beau Lindale, 7.85 pounds

Second place – Michael Luft, 1.77 pounds

First place – Beau Lindale, 7.85 pounds Second place – Michael Luft, 1.77 pounds Ages 8 through 11

First place – Matthew DeCarlo, 6.30 pounds

Second place – Lucas Seeley, 5.42 pounds

Third place – Stephen Bayer, 3.44 pounds

First place – Matthew DeCarlo, 6.30 pounds Second place – Lucas Seeley, 5.42 pounds Third place – Stephen Bayer, 3.44 pounds Ages 12 through 15

First place – Alex Kulhanek, 5.37 pounds

Second place – Jacob Willey, 4.69 pounds

Third place – Devyn Thompson, 3.94 pounds

Sussex County winners from left to right: Austin Rowlands, 12-15 age group; Manny Ortiz, 4-7 age group; and Wade Civiarra, 8-11 age group and overall winner. /DNREC photo

Sussex County Winners

The Sussex County winner was 8-year-old Webb Ciavarra, with 4.15 pounds of fish caught in Blockhouse Pond. The largest fish of the day was a 1.6-pound largemouth bass caught by Webb Ciavarra, while Jissac Heath caught the smallest fish, a bluegill weighing just 16 grams.

Ages 4 through 7

First place – Manny Ortiz, 1.46 pounds

Second place – Abigail Norris, 0.59 pounds

Third place – Jaxon Bittell,0.51 pounds

First place – Manny Ortiz, 1.46 pounds Second place – Abigail Norris, 0.59 pounds Third place – Jaxon Bittell,0.51 pounds Ages 8 through 11

First place – Webb Ciavarra, 4.15 pounds

Second place – Jissac Heath, 1.44 pounds

Third place – Waylon Jenny, 1.15 pounds

First place – Webb Ciavarra, 4.15 pounds Second place – Jissac Heath, 1.44 pounds Third place – Waylon Jenny, 1.15 pounds Ages 12 through 15

First place – Austin Rowlands, 1.72 pounds

Second place – Bennett Curry, 1.15 pounds

Third place – Wyatt Fischer, 0.68 pounds

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife conserves and manages Delaware’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, and provides fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and boating access on more than 68,000 acres of public land. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Media contact: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov; Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov

###