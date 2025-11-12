DNREC Launches Statewide Survey to Gather Community Feedback on Air Quality

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has launched a new public survey to gather feedback from Delaware residents about local air quality.

The brief online survey asks residents to share their views on the quality of the air where they live, what sources of air pollution concern them most and how they currently access air quality information. The survey results will help guide future monitoring efforts, public outreach and policy recommendations designed to protect public health and the environment.

“We continuously monitor air conditions statewide, but data alone doesn’t tell the full story,” said Angela Marconi, director of the DNREC Division of Air Quality. “We want to understand how Delawareans experience air quality in their daily lives. This feedback will help us identify where additional outreach, monitoring or education efforts may be most valuable.”

The DNREC Division of Air Quality operates 11 monitoring stations across the state that measure key pollutants to protect public health. These pollutants include ozone, particulate matter, carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, and sulfur — known as “criteria air pollutants” — for which national air quality standards have been established. The data collected by DNREC are used to inform both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the public through resources such as de.gov/airdata tool, which provides hourly updates and easy-to-read maps showing real-time air quality conditions throughout Delaware.

The new survey gives residents another way to take part in improving the state’s understanding of local air quality and its effects on communities. The survey takes about five minutes to complete and responses are confidential. Participants may choose to provide their email address if they wish to receive updates about future projects.

Residents can take the survey online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/YVW7NDR. The survey will remain open through Monday, Dec. 15.

For more information about air quality in Delaware, visit the de.gov/airquality webpage.

The survey is available in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities, and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Air Quality monitors and regulates all emissions to the air. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Media contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov; Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov

###