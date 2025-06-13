Acoustical Sheetmetal Company Expanding in Virginia Beach for the Third Time

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced Acoustical Sheetmetal Company, a manufacturer of highly engineered steel and aluminum enclosures for the power generation industry, will invest $45.8 million to expand their operations by building an additional 250,000-square-foot building and adding significant machinery to complement the operation in the City of Virginia Beach. The project will create 350 jobs.

“This third expansion by Acoustical Sheetmetal Company in six years is a testament to the strength of our local workforce and the pro-business environment we’ve worked hard to create,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “350 new jobs mean hundreds of new opportunities for Virginia families, and I’m proud to support the continued growth of the manufacturing industry in the Commonwealth. Great homegrown companies like ASC continue to see Virginia as the place to grow and build their future.”

“This latest investment reflects the kind of partnership we strive for in the Commonwealth—where businesses, local leaders, and the community work together to create lasting opportunity,” said Secretary Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “We’re proud to support ASC as they grow and invest in our region, bringing hundreds of good jobs and helping to shape a strong economic future for the people of Virginia Beach.”

ASC purchased 21.1 acres of city-owned land, 17.5 of which are developable acres at the Virginia Beach Innovation Park to construct their new manufacturing facility. After construction, the company will have more than 550,000 square feet of production space, making it one of the largest enclosure manufacturers in the country.

“ASC is proud to announce our continued expansion in partnership with the Commonwealth of Virginia and City of Virginia Beach who have supported our significant business expansion since 2019,” said ASC CEO Margaret Shaia. “This next phase of our expansion will allow us to continue to execute our strategy as the leader in power generation integration, again doubling our capacity in a very dynamic and fast paced environment supporting the data center industry. In conjunction with our expansion, ASC will continue to provide opportunities for leadership development and expanded skills training driving enhanced standards of living for our dedicated workforce. Our employees are the foundation of what ASC values and we remain focused on providing further opportunities for their success.”

Founded in 1994 in the City of Virginia Beach, the company provides on-site power integration for large-scale data centers. Acoustical Sheetmetal Company offers sound-attenuated and weather-protective packaging for on-site power generation equipment, with products ranging from economical skin-tight enclosures to entire multi-unit power plants.

The company’s employees include certified welders, licensed electricians and machinists, as well as an engineering design team that works with production in an assembly line process immersed in the language and culture of quality control. Additionally, ASC provides project management and administrative support for the submittals process as well as advanced welding engineering, freight distribution management, CAD visualization and unparalleled field service.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Virginia Beach and the Hampton Roads Economic Development Alliance on the project. Governor Youngkin approved a $1.75 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the City of Virginia Beach with this project. The City of Virginia Beach provided a $921,869.40 land purchase discount, and the Virginia Beach Economic Development Authority provided a local cash grant of $828,130.60.

“The expansion of Acoustical Sheetmetal marks a significant milestone not just for the company, but for the City of Virginia Beach as a whole,” said Mayor Bobby Dyer. “Their continued growth will make them one of our city’s major employers, further solidifying Virginia Beach as a hub for advanced manufacturing and innovation. We are proud to support a company that exemplifies the spirit of entrepreneurship and the strength of our local economy.”

“The Hampton Roads Alliance congratulates Acoustical Sheetmetal Company on their significant expansion in Virginia Beach,” said Hampton Roads Alliance President & CEO Douglas L. Smith. “This investment is a testament to the strength of our region’s advanced manufacturing sector and the skilled workforce that supports it. We are proud to support the City of Virginia Beach and partners like Acoustical Sheetmetal Company as they continue to invest in high-quality jobs and strengthen the regional economy.”

This is the company’s third expansion in Virginia Beach since 2019. The company has continued to select Virginia due to its quality workforce, proximity to suppliers and customers, and business-friendly environment.

“Congratulations to Acoustical Sheetmetal Company on their continued success and commitment to Virginia Beach,” said Senator Christie Craig. “This expansion reinforces the strength of our regional workforce and the pro-business climate we’ve worked hard to build.”

“We always welcome the expansion of businesses and creation of jobs in Virginia—especially when it’s happening right here in my district and from a fine company like Acoustical Sheetmetal Company,” said Delegate Barry D. Knight. “Their continued growth is a testament to the outstanding workforce and infrastructure we have in Virginia Beach.”

Support for Acoustical Sheetmetal Company’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, ranked the No. 1 Customized Workforce Training Program in the United States by Business Facilities in 2024. The program, created by VEDP in collaboration with higher education partners, accelerates new facility startups and expansions through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.