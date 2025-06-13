- Uintah Special Service District received $11.4 million for Vernal City Athletic Facility

SALT LAKE CITY (June 13, 2025) – The Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB) approved a $3.8 million grant and a $7.6 million low-interest loan for the expansion of an existing recreational facility in Vernal.

“Recreational spaces are central to a community’s quality of life,” said Board Chair Curtis Wells. “This investment supports health, connection, and economic vitality in the Uintah Basin.”

The board also approved:

A $3.9 million grant and a $1.7 million low-interest loan for water system improvements in Vernal City.

A $700,000 grant for the Uintah County Municipal Building Authority to construct a multi-use building at the county cemetery.

A $275,000 grant for the town of Manila to improve its water well system.

The Permanent Community Impact Board awards grants and low-interest loans to cities, towns and counties using funds generated from mining and oil and gas extraction on federal land. Projects funded by the CIB help improve infrastructure and create safer, more livable communities in rural Utah.

The Utah Housing and Community Development Division manages the fund, which is part of the Department of Workforce Services. For more information, visit housing.utah.gov.

