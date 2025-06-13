NYSOFA Promotes Resources to Prevent, Identify, and Report Elder ... June 13, 2025 | 6:56 AM EDT Learn more about NYSOFA Promotes Resources to Prevent, Identify, and Report Elder Abuse 

In recognition of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (June 15), the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) and our partners throughout the state highlight resources to help the public prevent abuse in all its forms and identify and report abuse, including scams and other financial fraud tactics targeting older adults.

NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen said, “According to the World Health Organization, abuse of older adults happens to about 1 in 6 people aged 60 years and older. Scams and financial fraud have exploded, costing older adults tens of billion annually. Therefore, it’s vital that family, friends, neighbors and caregivers know the signs of abuse, talk to loved ones about it, and utilize the many resources in New York State to prevent abuse, report it, and help victims."

Forms of Elder Abuse

Elder abuse takes several forms: physical, emotional, and sexual abuse; financial exploitation; and neglect (including self-neglect). Elder abuse is not always easily recognized. Older adults who are socially isolated are at increased risk for elder abuse, and NYSOFA offers many resources to help overcome this root cause, including socialization programs available through local county Offices for the Aging and digital tools to help connect older adults.

Identifying Elder Abuse

An older adult could be a victim of elder abuse if they:

Seem depressed, confused, or withdrawn.

Are isolating from friends and family.

Have unexplained bruises, burns, or scars.

Exhibit poor hygiene or appear underfed, dehydrated, overmedicated or undermedicated, or are not receiving needed care for medical problems.

Have bed sores or other preventable conditions.

Exhibit recent changes in banking or spending patterns.



Reporting Elder Abuse

To report abuse, individuals should call the Adult Protective Services (APS) helpline at 1-844-697-3505.

For emergencies that require immediate attention, call 9-1-1.

For non-emergency assistance, or if you are worried about a friend or loved one, call the helpline for concerned individuals at 1-844-746-6905. This is a confidential resource.



Programs to Combat Elder Abuse

NYSOFA, in partnership with Lifespan of Greater Rochester and its contractors, provides a statewide Elder Abuse Education and Outreach Program (EAEOP) for older adults, their families and caregivers.

NYSOFA has also pioneered the use of Enhanced Multidisciplinary Teams (E-MDTs) to intervene in cases of elder abuse through the Elder Abuse E-MDT Initiative. E-MDTs, now in every region of the state, convene local agencies in individual counties working together to help address cases of elder abuse. From 2014 to 2024, E-MDT interventions led to a reported $6.5 million in restitution in financial exploitation cases. Of this, $1.6 million was reported returned to the victims. To learn more, visit the E-MDT Initiative website. You can also read NYSOFA's report on the E-MDT model to learn more about program outcomes.

NYSOFA Livestream on Elder Abuse Awareness and Prevention

Watch the latest episode of LIVE With Greg, hosted by NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen. During the program, NYSOFA and guest experts discuss ways to recognize signs of abuse, its prevalence, and resources for getting help. During the program, NYSOFA also presented the 2025 Art Mason Award for Elder Justice. This year’s recipient is Paul Caccamise, Vice President for Program at Lifespan of Greater Rochester, recognizing his “over 50 years of leadership and his ongoing commitment to elder justice,” devoting his career to “awareness, outreach, training, education and direct intervention to ensure that older people in New York State live lives free of abuse and mistreatment."

New York State Office of Children and Family Services Commissioner Dr. DaMia Harris-Madden said, “Elder abuse tends to be under-recognized and under-reported. In fact, only one in about 24 abuse cases are reported to adult protective services or law enforcement. It is vital that family, friends and neighbors look out for the well-being of our vulnerable adults and intervene if they see signs of abuse. If you believe abuse is happening, call the New York State Adult Services Helpline at 1-844-697-3505, or your local county adult protective services office or law enforcement. I invite you to visit the Adult Protective Services page on the OCFS website for more information on ways to identify and stop elder abuse.”

Ann Marie Cook, President and CEO of Lifespan of Greater Rochester, said, “Elder abuse is a hidden problem that thrives in silence. It is underrecognized, underreported and under prosecuted. On this World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, we want to shine light on this issue so that all older New Yorkers can live free of abuse, mistreatment and exploitation.”

Association on Aging in New York Executive Director Rebecca Preve said, “The exploitation of older New Yorkers is prevalent, widespread, and largely underreported. On World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, we take an opportunity to highlight the variety of resources available for the public to identify and address this issue, and how to take steps to protect yourself, family, and friends.”

Eric Jacobsen, Elder Abuse and E-MDT Program Coordinator at NYSOFA, said, “As we acknowledge World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, we need to remember that it is just that – a single day. Elder abuse happens every day of the year. I want to acknowledge the tireless efforts by New York State, Adult Protective Services, and agencies like Lifespan that work to combat abuse. It is important to remember that to stop abuse, we must all educate ourselves and take action.”

Scam Resources

Financial exploitation – including scams and other fraud tactics that target older adults – is the most common form of elder abuse. The Federal Bureau of Investigation estimates that fraud cost victims 60 and older $4.8 billion in 2024.

NYSOFA's Don't Get Scammed: A Comprehensive Guide for Avoiding Fraud and Theft provides tips, resources and more to help older adults avoid scams. Please also watch and share NYSOFA's series of videos on some of the most common scams targeting older adults.

Additionally, NYSOFA has partnered with GetSetUp, an online health and wellness learning community, to feature online classes through its Cybersecurity and Fraud Hub and Financial Hub, as well as an Elder Abuse Awareness Series and National Safety Month.

These special classes in the safety and cybersecurity series are among hundreds available for older adults to meet with their peers for online learning and social connectedness.

Other Resources

The Division of Consumer Protection can help victims of scams and fraud. It also offers consumer prevention and education information. For more information, call 1-800-697-1220.

The New York State Office of Victim Services may be able to help crime victims with medical bills, counseling expenses, lost wages, and other types of assistance.

The New York State Coalition Against Domestic Violence provides a directory of programs that includes residential services and/or assistance, information, referral, counseling, advocacy, community education and outreach services.

These and other resources can be found at https://aging.ny.gov/elder-abuse.

