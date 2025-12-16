Older New Yorkers' Day 2026 NYSOFA's flagship annual event to recognize older adults for their volunteerism. Learn more about Older New Yorkers' Day 2026

About Older New Yorkers' Day 2026

May 26, 2026

Crowne Plaza Hotel-Desmond

Albany, NY

NOTE: This is an invite-only event.

Each year, on Older New Yorkers' Day, the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) honors older adults from around the state for their volunteerism. The event celebrates healthy aging and the power of community engagement. The program is also one way that NYSOFA works to overcome stereotypes about aging – by showcasing the many older adults who are healthy, active, and giving back to their communities.

How Are Awardees Selected?

Awardees are nominated by New York's 59 county Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) and their partners. The AAAs and partners nominate older adults who are making substantial contributions in their communities through volunteering and civic engagement. These individuals are among the 892,000 older adults in New York State who contribute 474 million hours of community service at an economic value of $13.2 billion.

NYSOFA receives nearly 100 nominations per year, all of whom are individuals carefully selected by our local partners. Awardees are recognized for their support of charitable causes, their work with local health care and human services organizations, grassroots civic contributions, volunteer work with emergency management corps, local fundraising activities, and so much more. Awardees also include volunteers for two statewide NYSOFA-administered programs: The Health Insurance Information, Counseling and Assistance Program (or HIICAP) and the Long Term Care Ombudsman Program.

Governor's Exemplary Service Award

From among all of the nominations, one recipient also receives the Governor's Exemplary Volunteer Service Award, “recognizing exceptional volunteerism, service, and proactive dedication to the civic good as well as the social, health, and overall well-being of individuals of all ages. The Governor's Exemplary Volunteer Service Award is provided to an older adult in New York State who is chosen for special distinction from among nominations by local offices for the aging and community partners.”



Nomination process coming in January 2026.