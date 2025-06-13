Maine Educators Explore the Power of Play in Innovative Professional Learning Experience at Noble Middle School

(Educators in action during the Playworks training at Noble Middle School)

On May 14, MaineHealth’s Healthy Eating, Active Living Team hosted a full-day professional learning event at Noble Middle School in Berwick that brought together educators from across southern Maine to explore the power of play in schools.

Teachers, ed techs, and administrators arrived from Noble Middle School, Sanford Middle School, York Middle School, Marshwood Middle School, Crooked River Elementary School, Saint Thomas School, and Harold B. Emery Jr. Memorial School. Many came curious about how play could shift school dynamics. They left with new tools, new energy, and a renewed appreciation for what it means to build connection through fun.

The day began early, with a check-in and casual conversation over coffee. By 8 a.m., educators were already in motion, diving into the first session, “The Power of Play.” This active morning segment focused on how structured games can promote inclusion, improve school climate, and help students practice critical social skills like communication and teamwork. Participants didn’t just talk about it; they played. They ran, laughed, learned, and rediscovered how powerful it feels to be a part of a team.

After a midday break for lunch and a chance to reflect, the afternoon shifted to “Proactive Group Management.” In this session, educators practiced real-life strategies for supporting students during recess and class time. They learned how to manage groups more effectively, address conflicts in the moment, and make sure all students feel seen, supported, and safe.

The workshop wrapped up around 3 p.m., but the enthusiasm in the room suggested that the lessons and the momentum would carry well beyond the day. One educator said, “Thank you again for the awesome workshop at Noble Middle School. We’ve already started using some things I learned. I’m totally reinvigorated about recess.”

Playworks, the national nonprofit that led the training, has a simple but powerful mission: to help schools use play as a force for inclusion, empowerment, and joy. Thanks to funding from Hannaford’s Eat Well, Be Well initiative and the support of MaineHealth’s Let’s Go! program, this workshop, and others like it, are free to participating schools.

For those who missed the May event, two more full-day Playworks workshops are coming on Friday, October 10. One will take place at Boothbay Region Elementary School for educators working with grades K through five. The other will be held at Guy E. Rowe School in Norway for educators supporting students in grades K through six. If you are interested in attending either of these workshops, please reach out to Sarah Carter at MaineHealth by email at Sarah.A.Carter@mainehealth.org.

