Webinar panel will highlight incorporating personal electronic use policies into school emergency operations plans

Administrators from Iowa public school districts and accredited nonpublic schools are invited to join an upcoming webinar supporting the implementation of House File 782 and the use of personal electronic devices in schools on Tuesday, June 17.

Facilitated by the Iowa Department of Education and Governor’s School Safety Bureau, this webinar will focus on the requirements for revising school emergency operations plans. A panel of experts across state agencies, school leadership teams and local law enforcement will offer best practices and answer questions on incorporating newly developed personal electronic use policies into school emergency operations plans.

Additionally, the Department has shared a model policy on how to implement the provisions of the enacted legislation of Iowa Code section 279.87. The "Model Policy Implementing HF782: Personal Electronic Devised in Schools” is available on the Department’s Legislative Information webpage under the Guidance and Updates to Legislation section.

All Iowa public school districts are required to adopt policies for the provisions of Iowa Code 279.87 by July 1. The policies are optional for accredited nonpublic schools.

School administrators can join the webinar on June 17 at 9 a.m. via Zoom, using the passcode 656336. No registration is required.

The webinar will be recorded and will be posted with corresponding resources on the Department’s Legislative Information webpage after the live event.

Questions regarding the webinar can be directed to Kassandra Cline, chief of the Department’s Bureau of School Business Operations, at kassandra.cline@iowa.gov or Matt Anderson, chief of the Governor’s School Safety Bureau, at mranders@dps.state.ia.us.