Neighborhood Sun Releases First-Ever Community Solar App Available on Both Google and Apple Marketplaces

Neighborhood Sun's new app allows community solar subscribers to track savings, quantify their environmental impact, and manage their account from their pocket.

NORTH BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neighborhood Sun announced the release of its new SunEngine(TM) app for its subscribers today. The public benefit corporation is the first community solar company to offer an app on both Google and Apple platforms.

Gary Skulnik, Chief Executive Officer, said, “The SunEngine(TM) app represents the foundation of what community solar subscribers have been asking for—real-time savings visibility and environmental impact tracking in a mobile-first experience.” He added, “For us, being able to more directly connect with subscribers in a post-email era is another step towards building a strong community.”

The version released today is an MVP, or minimum viable product, and the company will use feedback from subscribers to further innovate the app.

“We're already working on the next release based on direct user feedback, including smart notifications for savings milestones, alerts for account updates, and tighter integration with our signup process to make joining community solar even more seamless,” said John Wilson, Chief Technology Officer. “Our goal is to iterate quickly and let our subscribers' needs drive our roadmap. This launch gives us the mobile platform to build on, and we're excited to roll out new features that make community solar more transparent, more rewarding, and more accessible to everyone."

The SunEngine(TM) app is just one of the latest innovations from Neighborhood Sun. The Certified B Corporation has also incorporated artificial intelligence and automation into its platform, creating a smoother and more efficient enrollment process that streamlines back-office operations.

About Neighborhood Sun

Neighborhood Sun is a Certified B Corp on a mission to make clean, affordable energy accessible to all– not just the select few. With over 325 MW of community solar farms under management through its proprietary and fully customizable software SunEngine(TM), Neighborhood Sun has enrolled more than 30,000 subscribers across 14+ utility territories to help households and businesses of all socioeconomic backgrounds access the benefits of clean energy generated by local, small-scale community solar farms, passing on over $8 Million in energy savings to its subscriber

