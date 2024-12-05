Neighborhood Sun First in Community Solar Industry to License Software Platform to a Major Sales Organization

PTM Solar Selects SunEngine Platform to Run Customer Acquisition Teams in Licensing Deal

SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neighborhood Sun, a Maryland-based community solar solutions provider and Certified B Corporation, today announced a software licensing agreement with PTM Solar, one of the largest community solar sales organizations in the country and a proud sponsor of Syracuse University.

PTM Solar chose Neighborhood Sun’s proprietary and fully customizable SunEngine(™) platform as the only community solar software solution that can be licensed as a truly independent product. This collaboration enables PTM Solar, which has an A+ rating of 4.93 on Better Business Bureau, to transfer existing community solar projects and subscribers to SunEngine while using its own branding and domain instance.

"After much consideration, PTM Solar is excited to partner with Neighborhood Sun on this licensing agreement to utilize the groundbreaking SunEngine platform." said Ryan McManus, President of PTM Solar. "This collaboration will allow us to deliver a seamless customer service experience, manage our subscriber base effectively, and meet our growth goals more efficiently. With over 200 independent contractors across multiple markets, we are confident this model will help us scale our operations, reduce churn costs, and ensure developers can trust us to meet milestone dates.”

Through this deal, PTM Solar will leverage SunEngine AI-integrated software to streamline customer acquisition and sales processes across the United States. PTM Solar has acquired 95,000 community solar subscribers across 12 states, demonstrating strong growth year-over-year. Neighborhood Sun has already licensed SunEngine to a community solar asset owner, making it the first in the industry to license its software to a large sales company.

“We appreciate PTM Solar and others recognizing the unique capabilities of our SunEngine platform, an asset that puts us ahead of any of our competition,” said Gary Skulnik, CEO and Founder of Neighborhood Sun. “This is the first deal of its kind and we look forward to expanding our SaaS offerings to others in the industry and beyond.”

About Neighborhood Sun

Neighborhood Sun is a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp on a mission to make clean, affordable energy accessible to all– not just the select few. Neighborhood Sun has hundreds of megawatts of community solar farms under management through its proprietary and fully customizable software SunEngine. The company has enrolled 30,000 subscribers across 14+ utility territories to help households and businesses of all socioeconomic backgrounds access the benefits of clean energy generated by local, small-scale community solar farms, passing on over $8 Million in energy savings to its subscribers.

About PTM Solar

Responding to the increasing demand for sustainable energy solutions, PTM Solar emerged as a pioneering force in 2015. With a steadfast commitment to sustainability, innovation, and community impact, PTM Solar is positioned to shape the future of solar solutions. This commitment extends beyond merely providing energy solutions; it involves nurturing a community of passionate individuals keen on contributing to collective progress while enhancing their professional and personal journeys.

