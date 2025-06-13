Submit Release
June 13 - Statement from Secretary Jena Griswold on Preliminary Injunction against Trump Elections Executive Order

Denver, June 13, 2025 - Today a judge granted a preliminary injunction against key provisions of President Donald Trump's March 25, 2025 executive order attempting to overhaul elections and impose strict requirements to register to vote in federal elections. Colorado had joined 18 other states on April 3, 2025 in filing a lawsuit challenging that order. 

Secretary of State Jena Griswold issued the following statement:

“Rather than encourage people to make their voice heard, Trump wants to prevent eligible Americans from exercising their sacred right to vote. I will keep fighting whenever Trump attempts to attack our democracy and democratic values.”

The filing initiating the lawsuit can be found here (PDF).

