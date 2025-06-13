News Release

State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Andrew Kline

Deputy Secretary of State

Denver, June 13, 2025 - Today a judge granted a preliminary injunction against key provisions of President Donald Trump's March 25, 2025 executive order attempting to overhaul elections and impose strict requirements to register to vote in federal elections. Colorado had joined 18 other states on April 3, 2025 in filing a lawsuit challenging that order.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold issued the following statement:

“Rather than encourage people to make their voice heard, Trump wants to prevent eligible Americans from exercising their sacred right to vote. I will keep fighting whenever Trump attempts to attack our democracy and democratic values.”

The filing initiating the lawsuit can be found here (PDF).