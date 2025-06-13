60 Affordable Homes Completed in Schenectady

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of Mosaic Apartments, a 60-unit affordable housing development in the Mont Pleasant neighborhood in the City of Schenectady. Half of the apartments in the $27 million development are reserved for individuals and families struggling with homelessness and in need of support services, including older New Yorkers. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State Homes and Community Renewal has financed more than 4,700 affordable homes in the Capital Region, including more than 600 in Schenectady County. Mosaic Apartments continues this effort and complements Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year housing plan, which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

“New York is committed to creating affordable homes and supporting our most vulnerable communities,” Governor Hochul said. “Mosaic Apartments is creating new housing opportunities for 60 households and continues statewide efforts to build more housing and tackle the housing crisis. I am proud to have partners at the local level who support our housing agenda and are helping to make New York more affordable for individuals and families.”

Units at Mosaic Apartments are available to households earning up to 50 percent of the Area Median Income. Tenants living in the supportive apartments will receive services including case management, healthcare coordination, transportation, community integration, and independent living skills education.

The fully-electric development features rooftop solar panels, ENERGY STAR(r) appliances, electric heating and cooling, and energy-efficient lighting. There are also water‐conserving plumbing fixtures and electric hot water heaters.

Mosaic Apartments complements the ongoing planning and revitalization efforts in the City of Schenectady’s 2020 Mont Pleasant Neighborhood Plan and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 2018 Mont Pleasant Renewal Area Plan. The site was assembled by the City of Schenectady’s unified economic development team including the Schenectady Metroplex Development Authority and the Capital Region Land Bank. The development is walking distance from a County library branch, convenience store, and schools.

DePaul Properties is the project’s developer and DePaul Community Services is providing the on-site support services. Applications for Mosaic Apartments are now being accepted and qualified individuals can apply online at https://www.depaul.org/locations/mosaic-apartments/.

Mosaic Apartments is supported by New York State Homes and Community Renewal’s Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program, which generated $11 million in equity, $5.8 million from its Federal Housing Trust Fund, $4 million from its Supportive Housing Opportunity Program, and $330,000 from its Clean Energy Initiative program, created in partnership with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA). The project is also supported by $4.3 million from the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance’s Homeless Housing and Assistance Program and a $226,200 program development grant from the New York State Office of Mental Health. Additional funding includes $525,000 from the Schenectady Metroplex Development Authority and $200,000 from the Capital Region Land Bank. Operating funding for the supportive apartments is provided by the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative administered by the New York State Office of Mental Health.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Mosaic Apartments will give 60 households an affordable, modern, and energy-efficient place to call their own. This $27 million investment in the Schenectady community builds on the city’s continued efforts to enhance quality-of-life throughout the Mount Pleasant neighborhood and provides much-needed support to vulnerable residents. We thank the Governor for her ongoing efforts to increase housing opportunities across the state, Mayor McCarthy for his continued collaboration, and for our development partners for making this project a reality.”

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “The 30 apartments with supportive services will help vulnerable New Yorkers who have experienced homelessness to access vital services while remaining safely housed. We are grateful to all of our partners for the successful completion of Mosaic Apartments and what it represents–that supportive housing can strengthen communities while stabilizing lives.”

NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “New York continues to prioritize expanded access to clean, modern, affordable living opportunities across the state, especially for those who have been historically marginalized. Adopting all-electric and energy efficient building features such as electric heating and cooling and rooftop solar, like we see at Mosaic Apartments, demonstrates how we can create accessible living environments that prioritize the needs and well-being of our communities.”

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “All New Yorkers should have the ability to age with dignity within their community. The Mosaic Apartments will provide stable homes and supportive services for older adults living with mental illness. This project represents Governor Hochul’s strong commitment to developing new supportive housing throughout our state to help older adults live safely in independent settings.”

Representative Paul Tonko said, “I’m so proud to celebrate the completion of Mosaic Apartments, an all-electric, energy-efficient affordable housing development that will address critical housing needs in the Schenectady area. Investments in sustainable, affordable housing are an essential part of our efforts to build stronger communities. Now, thanks to significant federal funding from the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program, this development will help advance our efforts to provide quality living spaces for all residents of our Capital Region — particularly for seniors and individuals with disabilities — while also moving us toward a cleaner, greener future.”

Schenectady County Legislature Chair Gary Hughes said, “We thank Governor Hochul for making this $27 million investment in Schenectady County possible. By working as a team, we have been able to build more than 3,000 new housing units in our community in recent years and this pro-housing effort has helped to make Schenectady County the fourth fastest growing county in New York State.”

Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy said, “The new Mosaic development adds to the momentum in our neighborhoods replacing vacant properties with new quality apartments that we are proud to showcase at this grand opening today.”

DePaul President Mark Fuller said, “DePaul is grateful to Governor Kathy Hochul and partners for assisting us in increasing our ability to provide permanent housing where residents can access the support services they require to live successfully. We look forward to changing even more lives for individuals in Schenectady and across New York State by offering housing stability for the most vulnerable populations.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is committed to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. As part of the FY 2025 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through new tax incentives, capital funding, and new protections for renters and homeowners. Building on this commitment, the FY 2026 Enacted Budget included more than $1.5 billion in new state funding for housing, a Housing Access Voucher pilot program, and new policies to improve affordability for tenants and homebuyers. In addition, as part of the FY 2023 Enacted Budget, the Governor announced a five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. Nearly 60,000 homes have been created or preserved to date.

The FY 2025 Enacted Budget also strengthened the Pro-Housing Community Program which the Governor launched in 2023. Pro-Housing certification is now a requirement for localities to access up to $750 million in discretionary funding. Currently, more than 300 communities have been certified, including the City of Schenectady.