WVDEP mobilizes more than 6,000 volunteers to remove more than 140 tons of trash during spring cleanup events

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – More than 6,000 volunteers joined forces across West Virginia this spring to clean up more than 140 tons of litter from roadways, streams, trails, and public lands. Through the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Make It Shine and Adopt-A-Highway programs, volunteers helped clear nearly 900 miles of roadway and streambanks, reclaiming dumpsites and improving the state’s natural beauty.





“Protecting our environment starts at the community level, and this year’s cleanup efforts show just how deeply West Virginians care about the places they call home,” said WVDEP Cabinet Secretary Harold Ward. “When thousands of people volunteer their time for the greater good, it reflects a strong sense of pride and a collective commitment to keeping our state clean, healthy, and beautiful.”





The Make It Shine event, held during the first two weeks of April, recorded 143 cleanup projects involving 3,883 volunteers. Their efforts resulted in the cleanup of 168 miles of roadway, 53.15 miles of stream, and 23.3 miles of trail. Volunteers also reclaimed 89 illegal dumps, collected 692 tires, and removed 97.6 tons of litter. In total, 99 acres of public land were reclaimed during the initiative.





On April 26, the WVDEP's Adopt-A-Highway spring cleanup brought out 2,168 volunteers from 280 community groups, who cleaned approximately 650 miles of state roads. Their efforts yielded 44.8 tons of trash and 148 discarded tires.





Combined, the two programs engaged 6,051 volunteers, who contributed more than 10,000 hours to clean 818 miles of roads, 76.45 miles of streams and trails, and 89 illegal dump sites, removing 284,800 pounds of trash and 840 tires from the environment.





Both cleanup efforts are organized through the WVDEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP), which oversees statewide litter control and recycling programs. The WVDEP extends its sincere gratitude to every volunteer who gave their time and energy this spring to help keep West Virginia clean, scenic, and wild.





