June 13, 2025 Traffic Advisory

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

BACK BAY

JP Morgan Corporate Challenge Road Race – Wednesday, June 18, 2025

The annual JP Morgan Corporate Challenge Road Race will be held on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 starting at 7:15 p.m. Approximately 9,000 participants will run/walk the racecourse that starts and ends on Charles Street between Boylston Street and Beacon Street.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Wednesday on the following streets:

Beacon Street - Both sides, from Charles Street to Arlington Street. North side (opposite the Common), from Charles Street to a point 85’ easterly (ending at driveway, in front of Starbucks)

Boylston Street - Both sides, from Arlington Street to Charles Street

Charles Street South - West side, from Park Plaza to Boylston Street

Charles Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street

Commonwealth Avenue - North side, North roadway, from Arlington Street to Berkeley Street

BACK BAY/SOUTH END

Saint James Avenue – Pride Street Fair – Saturday and Sunday, June 14 and 15, 2025

On Saturday and Sunday, June 14 and 15, 2025, two street fairs/carnivals will be held on Saint James Avenue, as part of the Pride Celebration for Boston. The street listed will be closed to through-traffic for the duration of the event.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Saturday & Sunday on the following streets:

St. James Avenue - Both sides, from Berkeley Street to Arlington Street

CHARLESTOWN

Bunker Hill Day Parade – Sunday, June 15, 2025

The annual Bunker Hill Day Parade is always held on the Sunday before June 17, which for this year is June 15, 2025. The parade route is the same as last year. The route is from Vine Street to Bunker Hill Street to Main Street to Monument Avenue to Monument Square to Winthrop Street to Common Street. The Battle of Bunker Hill Road Race 5K, beginning at 10:30 a.m. on the day of the parade, will be run over many of the streets that are part of the parade route before the parade. There will also be a block party on the day before the parade.

In order to provide read space both for the parade’s procession and staging area, as well as the race that will proceed it, a number of streets will have parking restrictions posted throughout Sunday, and will be closed to through-traffic for the duration of the event.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Sunday on the following streets:

Vine Street - Both sides, from Chelsea Street to Bunker Hill Street

Bunker Hill Street - Both sides, from Vine Street to Main Street

Main Street - Both sides, from Bunker Hill Street to Monument Avenue

Monument Avenue - Both sides from Main Street to Warren Street

Monument Square - Both sides, from Pleasant Street to Winthrop Street

Common Street - Northeast side (Training Field Side) from Winthrop Street to Park Street

Bunker Hill Street - Both sides, from Tufts Street to Lowney Way

Chelsea Street - Both sides, from Fifth Street (Gate #4) to Medford Street

Corey Street - Both sides, from Moulton Street to Samuel Morse Way

Decatur Street - Both sides, from Vine Street to Samuel Morse Way

High Street - Both sides, from Green Street to 73 High Street

Hunter Street - Both sides, from Bunker Hill Street to Vine Street

Moulton Street - Both sides, from Bunker Hill Street to Moulton Way

Tufts Street - Both sides, from Vine Street to O’Reilly Way

Adams Street - Both sides from Winthrop Street to Common

Monument Avenue - Both sides, from Warren Street to Monument Square

Winthrop Street - Both sides, from 49-50 Monument Square to Common Street

FENWAY/KENMORE

Boston 10K Road Race – Sunday, June 22, 2025

The Boston Athletic Association will be running the annual Boston 10K road race (formally known as the BAA 10K) on Sunday, June 22, 2025 at 8 a.m.. The route starts on Charles Street heading northerly, to Leverett Circle, left over the inbound side of the Longfellow Bridge, left onto Memorial Drive, reentering Boston over the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge, right onto Beacon Street, right onto Bay State Road, left onto Silber Way, left onto Commonwealth Avenue (westbound), right onto Charlesgate West, left onto Commonwealth Avenue right onto Hereford Street, left onto Boylston Street, left on Charles Street. These streets will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the event.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Saturday and Sunday on the following streets:

Beacon Street - South side (Boston Common side), from Charles Street to Joy Street, and North side (opposite the Boston Common), from Charles Street to Spruce Street

Boylston Street - Both sides, from Arlington Street to Charles Street

Charles Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street

Charles Street - Both sides, from Beacon Street to Mount Vernon Street

Boylston Street - Both sides, from Exeter Street to Dartmouth Street

Bay State Road - Both sides, from Beacon Street to Silber Way

Silber Way - Both sides, from Bay State Road to Commonwealth Avenue

Concerts at Fenway Park, Hozier – Monday and Tuesday, June 23 and 24, 2025.

On Monday and Tuesday, June 23 and 24, 2025, Fenway Park will be hosting 2 concerts performed by Grammy nominated musician, Hozier. For various public safety reasons and logistical needs of the concerts several temporary parking restrictions will need to be implemented.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Monday and Tuesday on the following streets:

Brookline Avenue - Both sides from Overland Street to Lansdowne Street

Overland Street - South side (even side), from Brookline Avenue to Beacon Street

Boylston Street - South side from opposite Ipswich Street, near Fenway Park, to Brookline Avenue

Lansdowne Street - Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street

Ipswich Street - North side (Fenway Park side), from Lansdowne Street to Boylston Street

Van Ness Street - Both sides, from Ipswich Street to Kilmarnock Street

Richard B. Ross Way - Both sides, from Van Ness Street to Boylston Street

July 4 Celebration 2025 – Esplanade – Hatch Shell - Thursday - Saturday, July 3 - 5, 2025

In preparation for the July 4 Celebration event that will be occurring on the Charles River Esplanade, a number of nearby streets will have their parking restricted to allow for evacuation routes from the event and ensure the safety of attendees.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Thursday, Friday, and Saturday on the following streets:

Beacon Street - North side (even side), from David G. Mugar Way to the dual head meter in front of 120 Beacon Street

Stuart Street - North side (10 Park Plaza side), from Tremont Street to Charles Street South

Arlington Street - Both sides, from Beacon Street to Commonwealth Avenue

Berkeley Street - Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

Clarendon Street - Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

Dartmouth Street - Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

Exeter Street - Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Back Street

Beacon Street - Both sides, from Charles Street to Dartmouth Street (unless already posted)

Back Street - Both sides, from Dartmouth Street to David G Mugar Way

Chestnut Street - Both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Brimmer Street

Mount Vernon Street - Both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Brimmer Street

Pinckney Street - Both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Brimmer Street

Revere Street - Both sides, from David G Mugar Way to Charles Street

Arlington Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to St. James Avenue

Berkeley Street - Both sides, from Marlborough Street to Boylston Street

Clarendon Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Marlborough Street

Dartmouth Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Marlborough Street

Exeter Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Marlborough Street

Fairfield Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

Gloucester Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

Hereford Street - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

Massachusetts Avenue - Both sides, from Commonwealth Avenue to Back Street

Beacon Street - Both sides, from Dartmouth Street to Charlesgate East

Boylston Street - Both sides, from Berkeley Street to Arlington Street

JAMAICA PLAIN

Perkins Street – Boston Pride Street Fair – Sunday, June 15, 2025

As part of the Pride week, the organizers host a Boston Pride Block Party on Perkins Street similar to the Sunday event that will be held on St. James Avenue. The Perkins Street Pride Block Party is scheduled for Sunday, June 15, 2025.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Sunday on the following streets:

Perkins Street - Both sides, from South Huntington Avenue to Centre Street

NORTH END

Hanover Streetball Showdown – Saturday, June 21, 2025

The Boston Transportation Department has received a request to post a section of Hanover Street in the North End for an event being sponsored by Boston Police District A1 and North End Cares, scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 21, 2025. A Play Street Closing Permit has been issued, rendering the streets involved closed to through traffic for the duration of the event.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Saturday on the following streets:

Hanover Street - Both sides, from Battery Street to Commercial Street

ROXBURY

Juneteenth Parade – Thursday, June 19, 2025

On Thursday, June 19, 2025 the Juneteenth Parade is scheduled to take place, beginning at 1 p.m. The route is Roxbury Street, left onto Dudley Street, left onto Guild Row, right onto Malcolm X Boulevard, continuing onto Dudley Street, right onto Warren Street, to Walnut Avenue. The parade route itself doesn’t require any parking restrictions but the formation area sometimes becomes congested. The streets listed here will be closed to through traffic for the event’s duration.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Thursday on the following streets:

Roxbury Street - North side (Roxbury Heritage State Park side), from Malcolm X Boulevard to Dudley Street – John Eliot Square, excluding any HP parking

SOUTH END

Boston Pride for the People Parade – Saturday, June 14, 2025

The Boston Pride for the People Parade will be taking place on Saturday, June 14, 2025 along the historical route of the Boston Pride Parade, stopping at Boston Common. As part of the event, Beacon Street will be used by event organizers for production vehicles and for motorcycle parking related to the parade.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Saturday on the following streets:

Boylston Street - Both sides, from Dalton Street to Tremont Street

Beacon Street - South side (Boston Common side), from Charles Street to Park Street

Berkeley Street- Both sides, from Tremont Street to Newbury Street

Clarendon Street - Both sides, from Newbury Street to Tremont Street

Dartmouth Street - Both sides, from Newbury Street to St. James Avenue

Exeter Street - Both sides, from Newbury Street to St. James Avenue

Fairfield Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Gloucester Street - Both sides, from Newbury Street to Boylston Street

Hereford Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Tremont Street - Both sides, from Union Park Street to East Berkeley Street

Charles Street South - Both sides, from Park Plaza to Boylston Street

Charles Street - Both sides, from Boylston Street to Beacon Street

Annual Chandler Street Block Party – Saturday, June 14, 2025

The Boston Alliance of Gay Sports have made a request of the Boston Transportation Department to post a temporary parking regulation relating to the annual Chandler Street Block Party being held on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Saturday on the following streets:

Chandler Street - Both sides, from Berkeley Street heading easterly to the end of the street.