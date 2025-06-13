Maine FFA Association Announces 2025 National FFA Officer Candidate

The Maine FFA Association is proud to recognize Delaney McKeen, a 19-year-old recent graduate from the University of Maine at Presque Isle, as its 2025 National FFA Officer Candidate.

McKeen was selected following interviews held at the 2025 Maine FFA Association State Convention. Candidates were invited to submit applications highlighting their eligibility for the National FFA Officer position, which a panel of judges then reviewed. Once all necessary paperwork was completed, and it was ensured that all criteria were met, candidates were invited to participate in formal interviews before the judging panel. McKeen not only impressed the panel, which consisted of FFA alumni, University of Maine staff members, and Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry partners, but also current FFA members serving on the nomination committee.

McKeen is no stranger to the leadership opportunities within FFA. As a past Maine FFA State Reporter/Sentinel and State Vice President, she helped to lead the organization through various challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Her leadership skills shine not only within the FFA Organization but in the classroom, as well. Upon her recent graduation, McKeen received a degree in agricultural science and agribusiness. When asked about her experience with agriculture both inside and outside of the classroom, she said, “Being able to work in agriculture as my career has been one of the biggest blessings of my life. I’m so grateful that I had the experiences I did in FFA that led me here”.

Though her time in the FFA blue jacket may have concluded when she retired as the Maine FFA State Vice President in 2022, McKeen has still made herself a prominent part of this organization, by volunteering at the state convention to mentoring the state officer team.

McKeen, originally of the Mars Hill FFA Chapter, will travel to the 98th annual National FFA Convention and Expo, where she will represent the State of Maine as a 2025-2026 National FFA Officer Candidate. If elected to a national office, candidates relocate to Indianapolis in order to begin preparation for their upcoming year of service. They undergo months of training to learn how to properly host workshops, practice their speech-writing skills, and learn about all current agricultural issues and policies. The National FFA Officer team spends the year traveling to different states throughout the country, attending state conventions, taking industry tours, and connecting with FFA members nationwide!

Maine’s last National FFA Officer was Malcolm Ellis, who served from 1952 to 1953. If McKeen is elected, she would become the first National FFA Officer from Maine in more than seven decades. We have the utmost faith that she will gracefully represent herself, her state, and the Maine FFA.

This article was written by Jillian McLaughlin, 2025 Maine FFA State Reporter. For questions and updates regarding McKeen’s journey to national office, please reach out to Jillian at jmclaughlinmeffa@gmail.com or contact the Maine FFA State Liaison, Emily Doughty, at emily.doughty@maine.gov.