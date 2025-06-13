From Rabbi to Global Investor: 'Living Dangerously' Explores the Journey from Spiritual Collapse to Soulful Success

Living Dangerously by Irwin Katsof — a gripping memoir on faith, business, and healing — now available for pre-order. Irwin Katsof, author of Living Dangerously — a former rabbi, global entrepreneur, and trauma healing facilitator.

What begins as a quest for riches becomes a raw, redemptive journey through failure, faith, and the fight to live with soul.

Moving and instructive… a story of growth, spirituality, and family.” — Mario Lopez, Host, Extra and Access Hollywood

SUFFERN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world obsessed with material success, 'Living Dangerously' by Irwin Katsof delivers a refreshing and deeply personal message: it’s possible to build a meaningful life without losing your soul.This powerful new memoir has already caught the attention of Hollywood.Part memoir, part spiritual roadmap, Living Dangerously chronicles Katsof’s remarkable journey—from rabbinic leader and faith-based activist to international businessman and trauma healing facilitator. Whether he’s organizing a global satellite broadcast to support Soviet Jewry, co-leading trade missions across the world, or tremoring through a daily trauma release ritual in Jerusalem, Katsof’s life is anything but ordinary.In 'Living Dangerously', readers will travel from the Old City of Jerusalem to the boardrooms of New York, from the Republic of Georgia to the hills of Monsey, all while following one man’s quest to live with integrity, purpose, and divine connection. Along the way, Katsof reveals the practices that helped him confront early wounds, shed false personas, and reconnect with the core of who he is.With endorsements from leaders across media, business, and spirituality, 'Living Dangerously' is already being praised as “a compelling memoir... a master storyteller’s art” (Gregory Brenneman, Former CEO, Continental Airlines) and “Moving and instructive… a story of growth, spirituality, and family.” (Omar Epps, Actor, House MD and ER).'Living Dangerously' officially launches on Father's Day in eBook and paperback formats. The audiobook edition, narrated by the author, will follow shortly.The book is published by Beverly House Press , a boutique publisher that partners with thought leaders and changemakers to bring impactful nonfiction to life.About the AuthorIrwin Katsof is the founder of Trademissions.org and a former rabbi, entrepreneur, and trauma healing facilitator. He has organized U.S. government-certified trade missions in over 20 countries, co-authored a bestselling book with Larry King, and guided thousands of business and spiritual leaders on the journey toward a more aligned life. He lives between Jerusalem and Rockland County with his wife, children, and grandchildren. Find out more at IrwinKatsof.com

