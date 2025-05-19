Breakthrough Grief Devotional ‘Chosen’ Now in Paperback — 99¢ eBook Promo Launches May 26

Chosen: A devotional for the modern woman who has loved, lost, and found a path forward. Get yours TODAY! Dr. Mia McNeil, grief advocate and founder of McNeil Psychiatric Services, inspires audiences with her message of healing, hope, and faith.

Beverly House Press announces new edition of Dr. Mia McNeil’s grief-centered devotional “Chosen,” blending Scripture, psychology, and real-life loss.

Mia's testimony echoes God's faithfulness through the gripping depths of grief.” — Tracy Onyekanne, Emmy Award Winning Host

FORT PIERCE, FL, USA, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As grief and mental wellness remain top-of-mind topics in today’s culture, a new devotional brings timeless biblical wisdom to the modern healing journey. Beverly House Press announces the paperback release of Dr. Mia McNeil’s breakthrough devotional "Chosen". This transformative book intertwines the timeless biblical story of Ruth with Dr. McNeil's personal experiences, including the sudden loss of her husband and the challenges of raising four daughters alone. With a unique perspective that combines clinical expertise and religious insight, Dr. McNeil offers profound guidance and support for those navigating the difficult journey of grief."Chosen" is not just a book, but a personal journey of healing and faith. Dr. McNeil shares her own story of loss and how she found solace and strength in the biblical narrative of Ruth. Through her heartfelt devotions, readers will find comfort and inspiration to overcome their own struggles and discover hope in the midst of grief.This devotional is designed to provide:- Daily Scripture: Uplifting passages to offer a foundation of faith and encouragement,- Reflective Journaling Prompts: Encouraging deep personal exploration and emotional expression,- Dedicated Prayers: Fortifying the spirit and connecting with God’s grace each day.Ideal for personal use, as a gift, or as part of a women's devotional bible study group, "Chosen" is a valuable resource for widow groups and anyone dealing with grief. Dr. McNeil's work through her practice, McNeil Psychiatric Services , and extensive ministry across the United States and Canada provides a compassionate foundation for this transformative guide. Her activities for widows ministry and her devotion to grief and loss are at the heart of her mission to offer spiritual and emotional healing.About Dr. Mia McNeilDr. Mia McNeil is the founder of McNeil Psychiatric Services, an organization dedicated to providing support and resources for individuals dealing with grief and loss. With her extensive background as a clinical leader and grief advocate, she speaks internationally on topics of loss and grief from both clinical and religious perspectives. She also consults with churches and organizations, helping them build support infrastructures for widows and widowers in their communities. Through McNeil Psychiatric Services and her ministry work, Dr. McNeil has impacted countless lives by offering a blend of medical expertise and spiritual compassion.About Beverly House PressBeverly House Press is a boutique publisher dedicated to amplifying courageous voices of faith, healing, and transformation. Our books support readers seeking spiritual depth, emotional resilience, and legacy-driven leadership."Chosen" – A Comprehensive ResourceWith its structured yet flexible format, "Chosen" offers a powerful tool for individual reflection or group study. Each devotion is crafted to provide practical and spiritual support, making it a valuable companion for anyone seeking to navigate grief with faith and resilience. It addresses key aspects of grief spiritual recovery, making it a standout addition to the genre of Christian living new releases.Dr. McNeil's profound insights and personal experiences create a relatable and supportive environment for readers. The book’s focus on the story of Ruth and its relevance to modern-day struggles provides a timeless lesson in resilience and faith.Availability"Chosen" is available in hardback, paperback and ebook formats, ensuring accessibility for all readers. This devotional makes for a meaningful gift, offering solace and hope to those in need. It is also an excellent resource for bible study groups, providing a platform for discussion and reflection on the themes of grief and spiritual renewal.Join the JourneyDr. Mia McNeil invites you to join her on this sacred journey of recovery. Through "Chosen," you will find the tools to turn grief into a testament of victory. Embrace the opportunity to heal, grow, and rediscover joy under the guidance of one of the most compassionate voices in spiritual and clinical healing today. Start your journey today — download a free devotional sampler at: beverlyhousepress.com/chosenFor review copies, interviews with Dr. McNeil, or partnership inquiries, please contact us directly.

