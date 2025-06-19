Submit Release
2025 Phoenix Titan 100 Recipients

2025 Phoenix Titan 100

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO is pleased to announce the 2025 Phoenix Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Phoenix’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry, using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2025 Phoenix Titan 100 and their companies employ over 349,000 individuals and generate over $43 billion in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on September 25th, 2025, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“Phoenix’s Titan 100 are redefining business with vision and purpose, setting new standards for growth, innovation, and impact. These trailblazing leaders inspire transformation across industries, uplift communities, and drive meaningful change. We proudly celebrate their legacy of excellence and unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for all,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

This year’s Titan 100 embody the true diversity of Phoenix’s business landscape. Representing construction, marketing & advertising, financial services, food & beverages, information technology & services, and non-profit sectors, among others.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on September 25th, 2025, will be held at the Chateau Luxe Event Venue. Chateau Luxe is Arizona’s most luxurious and nationally recognized event destination, boasting spacious indoor & outdoor spaces for events of all sizes. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an unforgettable evening of celebration, camaraderie, and networking—an evening unlike anything that exists in the Phoenix business community.

In addition to celebrating 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO will be recognizing the Titan 100 Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor has been awarded to only ten Titan 100 honorees as part of this special commemoration.

Titan award recipients are eligible to make the Titan 100 list up to three years, with each year getting progressively more difficult. To make it to the Hall of Fame, Titans must complete on-camera interviews and answer a series of questions where they do not know what will be asked in front of a live judging committee.

The Titan 100 Hall of Fame are a class of elite executives that have consistently shown over the past three years their ability to demonstrate the characteristics of a Titan who is a pillar of our community.

The Hall of Fame recipients have been noted in bold and with an asterisk (*).


Robert Babyar, MD
Adelante Healthcare

*E. John Banquil, Jr.
Ling & Louie's Restaurants

Jeff Bernick
The Centers for Habilitation (TCH)

Dr. Rajan Bhatt
OrthoArizona

Sheley Brien
Brien Contracting Inc.

Jessie Bustamante
ACCEL

Jason Caballero
Wrigley Mansion

Gaby Cardenas
The Colibri Collective

Anna María Chávez
Arizona Community Foundation

Kevin Cherilla
K2 Adventure Travel

Matthew Clyde
Ideas Collide

Bryant Colman
Economic Incentives Advisory Group (EIAG)

Rachael Cordova
International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA)

Alex Cyrell
Evercast LLC

Jose Delgado
DAWA Disability, LLC

Sharon Dipasupil
Circle the City

Kurt Donnell
Freestar

Dana Dumas
SugarJam The Southern Kitchen, SJ Concepts LLC, SugarJam Cookies, LLC

Bryan Eberson
Eberson Construction

Teresa Ehnert
Arizona Department of Health Services

Jeff Ellington
Runbeck Election Services

Michael Fett
Southwest Behavioral & Health Services

Tyenesha Fields
Jacinths Homeless Foundation

Gregg Florentin
Tri-City Cardiology Consultants

Eric Gilbert
FOH Productions and Roadcase.com

Chanie Gluck
4D Global

David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA
R3 Stem Cell

Desire'e Hardge
Maricopa County Medical Society

Caroline Harland
Organixx/Harland Resources

Dr. Brian Harris
Harris Dental

Nicolette Hawthorne
MAVRX Sports Housing

Matthew Heroux
Fresh Freight

Karen Hoffman Tepper, Ph.D.
Terros Health

Robert Hughes
Canyon State Electric

Deane Ilukowicz
TPI Composites

Jomar Jenkins
Big Blue Marble Academy

Karen Johnson, Ph.D.
New Pathways for Youth

Lisa Johnson
Corporate Interior Systems

William Johnston
Johnston & Co

DeAndre Jones
FIS

Carlos Juarez
Suntec Concrete

Raffi Kajberouni
H.E.R.O.S. Inc

Jonathan Keyser
Keyser Commercial Real Estate

Bret Long
WSS Phoenix DC

Jennifer Maggiore
Always This Good

Brad Malin
Companion CBD

Fran Mallace
Make-A-Wish Arizona

Grenee Martacho
Concord General Contracting

Andi Maxwell
Bunney’s Inc.

*Simer Mayo
Valor Global

Vicki Mayo
Mayo Family Foundation

Nick McCully
McCully Construction

Michelle McGinty
DRA Collective and Copper Club

*Jeffrey Meshey
Desert Financial

Frank L. Migali
Arizona Barbering & Cosmetology Board

Sentari Minor
evolvedMD

Marcia Mintz
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

Laura Newcomb
Autism Academy

Tim Olson
Deca Technologies

Erik Osland
evolvedMD

Sundip Patel
AVANA Companies

*Shawn Pearson
Zion Institute

*Michael Popovich
STChealth LLC

Travis Prouty
The Call Gurus

*Dr. Amish Purohit
Arkos Health

Alison Rapping
Arouet

Paul Reed
North West Roofing

Mike Renaud
Valle del Sol

Amber Reyna
Verde Clean, LLC

Kurt Riske
Los Sombreros LLC , Riskebiz LLC & Level UP Hospitality Projects LLC

Karen Roch
Credit Union West

Derrik Rochwalik
City of Phoenix

Lisa Roux
Shooter’s World

Phillip (Phil) Roux
Shooter’s World

Kevin Rowe, Esq.
Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys

Brad Rucker
The Mahoney Group

Charity Russell
Pinal Gila Community Child Services Inc.

Avein Saaty-Tafoya
Friendly House

Shaney Salomon
Optima ECM Consulting

Chet Samuelson
BOK Financial

Akshat Sethi
Thai Chili 2go

Tiffany Sharp
Sharp Construction, LLC

Steven Sheets
Southwest Behavioral & Health Services

Krishna Singh
Financial Services

*Monty Staggs
Cenavera Nutrition (SFE, LLC)

Jim Stevens
M3 Commercial Moving & Logistics

Rachelle Smith-Strole
Capital Asset Management

*Torrie Taj
Child Crisis Arizona

*Lorraine Tallman
Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels

Rachel L Van Nortwick
Vinylly

*Alexi Venneri
DAS Technology

Cherrie Vierra
Branching Out

Mahesh Vinayagam
qBotica Inc

Ryan Weissmueller
Fintrepid Solutions

Jesse Werner
Whish Beauty

Brandon Wernli
BW Events Tech

Christine Bracamonte Wiggs
AZ Blue Foundation - Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Christopher Yap
Gabtech Global

Frank Zimmerman
RBW Companies / R.B. White

Josh Zolin
Windy City Equipment

