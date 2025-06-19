2025 Phoenix Titan 100 Recipients
PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO is pleased to announce the 2025 Phoenix Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Phoenix’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry, using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2025 Phoenix Titan 100 and their companies employ over 349,000 individuals and generate over $43 billion in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on September 25th, 2025, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
“Phoenix’s Titan 100 are redefining business with vision and purpose, setting new standards for growth, innovation, and impact. These trailblazing leaders inspire transformation across industries, uplift communities, and drive meaningful change. We proudly celebrate their legacy of excellence and unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for all,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
This year’s Titan 100 embody the true diversity of Phoenix’s business landscape. Representing construction, marketing & advertising, financial services, food & beverages, information technology & services, and non-profit sectors, among others.
The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on September 25th, 2025, will be held at the Chateau Luxe Event Venue. Chateau Luxe is Arizona’s most luxurious and nationally recognized event destination, boasting spacious indoor & outdoor spaces for events of all sizes. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an unforgettable evening of celebration, camaraderie, and networking—an evening unlike anything that exists in the Phoenix business community.
In addition to celebrating 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO will be recognizing the Titan 100 Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor has been awarded to only ten Titan 100 honorees as part of this special commemoration.
Titan award recipients are eligible to make the Titan 100 list up to three years, with each year getting progressively more difficult. To make it to the Hall of Fame, Titans must complete on-camera interviews and answer a series of questions where they do not know what will be asked in front of a live judging committee.
The Titan 100 Hall of Fame are a class of elite executives that have consistently shown over the past three years their ability to demonstrate the characteristics of a Titan who is a pillar of our community.
The Hall of Fame recipients have been noted in bold and with an asterisk (*).
Robert Babyar, MD
Adelante Healthcare
*E. John Banquil, Jr.
Ling & Louie's Restaurants
Jeff Bernick
The Centers for Habilitation (TCH)
Dr. Rajan Bhatt
OrthoArizona
Sheley Brien
Brien Contracting Inc.
Jessie Bustamante
ACCEL
Jason Caballero
Wrigley Mansion
Gaby Cardenas
The Colibri Collective
Anna María Chávez
Arizona Community Foundation
Kevin Cherilla
K2 Adventure Travel
Matthew Clyde
Ideas Collide
Bryant Colman
Economic Incentives Advisory Group (EIAG)
Rachael Cordova
International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA)
Alex Cyrell
Evercast LLC
Jose Delgado
DAWA Disability, LLC
Sharon Dipasupil
Circle the City
Kurt Donnell
Freestar
Dana Dumas
SugarJam The Southern Kitchen, SJ Concepts LLC, SugarJam Cookies, LLC
Bryan Eberson
Eberson Construction
Teresa Ehnert
Arizona Department of Health Services
Jeff Ellington
Runbeck Election Services
Michael Fett
Southwest Behavioral & Health Services
Tyenesha Fields
Jacinths Homeless Foundation
Gregg Florentin
Tri-City Cardiology Consultants
Eric Gilbert
FOH Productions and Roadcase.com
Chanie Gluck
4D Global
David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA
R3 Stem Cell
Desire'e Hardge
Maricopa County Medical Society
Caroline Harland
Organixx/Harland Resources
Dr. Brian Harris
Harris Dental
Nicolette Hawthorne
MAVRX Sports Housing
Matthew Heroux
Fresh Freight
Karen Hoffman Tepper, Ph.D.
Terros Health
Robert Hughes
Canyon State Electric
Deane Ilukowicz
TPI Composites
Jomar Jenkins
Big Blue Marble Academy
Karen Johnson, Ph.D.
New Pathways for Youth
Lisa Johnson
Corporate Interior Systems
William Johnston
Johnston & Co
DeAndre Jones
FIS
Carlos Juarez
Suntec Concrete
Raffi Kajberouni
H.E.R.O.S. Inc
Jonathan Keyser
Keyser Commercial Real Estate
Bret Long
WSS Phoenix DC
Jennifer Maggiore
Always This Good
Brad Malin
Companion CBD
Fran Mallace
Make-A-Wish Arizona
Grenee Martacho
Concord General Contracting
Andi Maxwell
Bunney’s Inc.
*Simer Mayo
Valor Global
Vicki Mayo
Mayo Family Foundation
Nick McCully
McCully Construction
Michelle McGinty
DRA Collective and Copper Club
*Jeffrey Meshey
Desert Financial
Frank L. Migali
Arizona Barbering & Cosmetology Board
Sentari Minor
evolvedMD
Marcia Mintz
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley
Laura Newcomb
Autism Academy
Tim Olson
Deca Technologies
Erik Osland
evolvedMD
Sundip Patel
AVANA Companies
*Shawn Pearson
Zion Institute
*Michael Popovich
STChealth LLC
Travis Prouty
The Call Gurus
*Dr. Amish Purohit
Arkos Health
Alison Rapping
Arouet
Paul Reed
North West Roofing
Mike Renaud
Valle del Sol
Amber Reyna
Verde Clean, LLC
Kurt Riske
Los Sombreros LLC , Riskebiz LLC & Level UP Hospitality Projects LLC
Karen Roch
Credit Union West
Derrik Rochwalik
City of Phoenix
Lisa Roux
Shooter’s World
Phillip (Phil) Roux
Shooter’s World
Kevin Rowe, Esq.
Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys
Brad Rucker
The Mahoney Group
Charity Russell
Pinal Gila Community Child Services Inc.
Avein Saaty-Tafoya
Friendly House
Shaney Salomon
Optima ECM Consulting
Chet Samuelson
BOK Financial
Akshat Sethi
Thai Chili 2go
Tiffany Sharp
Sharp Construction, LLC
Steven Sheets
Southwest Behavioral & Health Services
Krishna Singh
Financial Services
*Monty Staggs
Cenavera Nutrition (SFE, LLC)
Jim Stevens
M3 Commercial Moving & Logistics
Rachelle Smith-Strole
Capital Asset Management
*Torrie Taj
Child Crisis Arizona
*Lorraine Tallman
Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels
Rachel L Van Nortwick
Vinylly
*Alexi Venneri
DAS Technology
Cherrie Vierra
Branching Out
Mahesh Vinayagam
qBotica Inc
Ryan Weissmueller
Fintrepid Solutions
Jesse Werner
Whish Beauty
Brandon Wernli
BW Events Tech
Christine Bracamonte Wiggs
AZ Blue Foundation - Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
Christopher Yap
Gabtech Global
Frank Zimmerman
RBW Companies / R.B. White
Josh Zolin
Windy City Equipment
