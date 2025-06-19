2025 Phoenix Titan 100 Recipients

2025 Phoenix Titan 100

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO is pleased to announce the 2025 Phoenix Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Phoenix’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry, using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2025 Phoenix Titan 100 and their companies employ over 349,000 individuals and generate over $43 billion in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on September 25th, 2025, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“Phoenix’s Titan 100 are redefining business with vision and purpose, setting new standards for growth, innovation, and impact. These trailblazing leaders inspire transformation across industries, uplift communities, and drive meaningful change. We proudly celebrate their legacy of excellence and unwavering commitment to shaping a brighter future for all,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

This year’s Titan 100 embody the true diversity of Phoenix’s business landscape. Representing construction, marketing & advertising, financial services, food & beverages, information technology & services, and non-profit sectors, among others.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on September 25th, 2025, will be held at the Chateau Luxe Event Venue. Chateau Luxe is Arizona’s most luxurious and nationally recognized event destination, boasting spacious indoor & outdoor spaces for events of all sizes. This elegant, cocktail-style awards event will unite 100 Titans of Industry for an unforgettable evening of celebration, camaraderie, and networking—an evening unlike anything that exists in the Phoenix business community.

In addition to celebrating 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO will be recognizing the Titan 100 Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor has been awarded to only ten Titan 100 honorees as part of this special commemoration.

Titan award recipients are eligible to make the Titan 100 list up to three years, with each year getting progressively more difficult. To make it to the Hall of Fame, Titans must complete on-camera interviews and answer a series of questions where they do not know what will be asked in front of a live judging committee.

The Titan 100 Hall of Fame are a class of elite executives that have consistently shown over the past three years their ability to demonstrate the characteristics of a Titan who is a pillar of our community.

The Hall of Fame recipients have been noted in bold and with an asterisk (*).



Robert Babyar, MD

Adelante Healthcare

*E. John Banquil, Jr.

Ling & Louie's Restaurants

Jeff Bernick

The Centers for Habilitation (TCH)

Dr. Rajan Bhatt

OrthoArizona

Sheley Brien

Brien Contracting Inc.

Jessie Bustamante

ACCEL

Jason Caballero

Wrigley Mansion

Gaby Cardenas

The Colibri Collective

Anna María Chávez

Arizona Community Foundation

Kevin Cherilla

K2 Adventure Travel

Matthew Clyde

Ideas Collide

Bryant Colman

Economic Incentives Advisory Group (EIAG)

Rachael Cordova

International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA)

Alex Cyrell

Evercast LLC

Jose Delgado

DAWA Disability, LLC

Sharon Dipasupil

Circle the City

Kurt Donnell

Freestar

Dana Dumas

SugarJam The Southern Kitchen, SJ Concepts LLC, SugarJam Cookies, LLC

Bryan Eberson

Eberson Construction

Teresa Ehnert

Arizona Department of Health Services

Jeff Ellington

Runbeck Election Services

Michael Fett

Southwest Behavioral & Health Services

Tyenesha Fields

Jacinths Homeless Foundation

Gregg Florentin

Tri-City Cardiology Consultants

Eric Gilbert

FOH Productions and Roadcase.com

Chanie Gluck

4D Global

David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

R3 Stem Cell

Desire'e Hardge

Maricopa County Medical Society

Caroline Harland

Organixx/Harland Resources

Dr. Brian Harris

Harris Dental

Nicolette Hawthorne

MAVRX Sports Housing

Matthew Heroux

Fresh Freight

Karen Hoffman Tepper, Ph.D.

Terros Health

Robert Hughes

Canyon State Electric

Deane Ilukowicz

TPI Composites

Jomar Jenkins

Big Blue Marble Academy

Karen Johnson, Ph.D.

New Pathways for Youth

Lisa Johnson

Corporate Interior Systems

William Johnston

Johnston & Co

DeAndre Jones

FIS

Carlos Juarez

Suntec Concrete

Raffi Kajberouni

H.E.R.O.S. Inc

Jonathan Keyser

Keyser Commercial Real Estate

Bret Long

WSS Phoenix DC

Jennifer Maggiore

Always This Good

Brad Malin

Companion CBD

Fran Mallace

Make-A-Wish Arizona

Grenee Martacho

Concord General Contracting

Andi Maxwell

Bunney’s Inc.

*Simer Mayo

Valor Global

Vicki Mayo

Mayo Family Foundation

Nick McCully

McCully Construction

Michelle McGinty

DRA Collective and Copper Club

*Jeffrey Meshey

Desert Financial

Frank L. Migali

Arizona Barbering & Cosmetology Board

Sentari Minor

evolvedMD

Marcia Mintz

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

Laura Newcomb

Autism Academy

Tim Olson

Deca Technologies

Erik Osland

evolvedMD

Sundip Patel

AVANA Companies

*Shawn Pearson

Zion Institute

*Michael Popovich

STChealth LLC

Travis Prouty

The Call Gurus

*Dr. Amish Purohit

Arkos Health

Alison Rapping

Arouet

Paul Reed

North West Roofing

Mike Renaud

Valle del Sol

Amber Reyna

Verde Clean, LLC

Kurt Riske

Los Sombreros LLC , Riskebiz LLC & Level UP Hospitality Projects LLC

Karen Roch

Credit Union West

Derrik Rochwalik

City of Phoenix

Lisa Roux

Shooter’s World

Phillip (Phil) Roux

Shooter’s World

Kevin Rowe, Esq.

Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys

Brad Rucker

The Mahoney Group

Charity Russell

Pinal Gila Community Child Services Inc.

Avein Saaty-Tafoya

Friendly House

Shaney Salomon

Optima ECM Consulting

Chet Samuelson

BOK Financial

Akshat Sethi

Thai Chili 2go

Tiffany Sharp

Sharp Construction, LLC

Steven Sheets

Southwest Behavioral & Health Services

Krishna Singh

Financial Services

*Monty Staggs

Cenavera Nutrition (SFE, LLC)

Jim Stevens

M3 Commercial Moving & Logistics

Rachelle Smith-Strole

Capital Asset Management

*Torrie Taj

Child Crisis Arizona

*Lorraine Tallman

Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels

Rachel L Van Nortwick

Vinylly

*Alexi Venneri

DAS Technology

Cherrie Vierra

Branching Out

Mahesh Vinayagam

qBotica Inc

Ryan Weissmueller

Fintrepid Solutions

Jesse Werner

Whish Beauty

Brandon Wernli

BW Events Tech

Christine Bracamonte Wiggs

AZ Blue Foundation - Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Christopher Yap

Gabtech Global

Frank Zimmerman

RBW Companies / R.B. White

Josh Zolin

Windy City Equipment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.