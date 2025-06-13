Newly Formed Nonprofit Refuge Mountain Ranch Launches new Mission to Serve At-Risk Girls in Western Maryland

Refuge Mountain Ranch launches in Garrett County, Md., offering Christ-centered healing, education & equine therapy for at-risk girls.

FROSTBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new nonprofit organization, Refuge Mountain Ranch, has been officially established in Garrett County, Maryland with a mission to provide a Christ-centered home and school for at-risk girls.The organization also announced the launch of its new website at www.refugemountainranch.org , which outlines the vision, leadership, and ways the public can get involved.Located in the mountains near Grantsville, Refuge Mountain Ranch will offer a safe, structured, and faith-filled environment for girls facing trauma, neglect, or instability. The nonprofit is currently laying the groundwork for a long-term residential program that will include educational support, equine-assisted therapy, and biblical mentorship.“We are excited to officially launch Refuge Mountain Ranch as a nonprofit organization and introduce our mission to the community,” said Ben Riegsecker, executive director. “Our purpose is to serve girls who need refuge—spiritually, emotionally, and physically—and to walk with them as they discover hope and healing through Christ.”A Vision for Healing and HopeThe newly launched website provides information about the organization’s founding, program model, and future plans for development. It also offers opportunities for donations, volunteer involvement, and church partnerships.Plans include constructing residential homes, developing a Christ-centered school, and building facilities to support equine therapy—all designed to foster healing and growth through responsibility, community, and love.“We believe that every child is worthy of safety, purpose, and restoration,” Riegsecker said. “Refuge Mountain Ranch will be a place where those values are lived out every day.”Built on solid groundRefuge Mountain Ranch is inspired by the established successes of Chestnut Mountain Ranch in Morgantown, West Virginia and Eagle Ranch near Atlanta, Georgia. There, our founding board of directors witnessed firsthand the transformative power of a loving and structured Christ-centered educational environment.With the guidance of Steve and Dawn Finn, who bring wisdom from their tenure at Eagle Ranch and Chestnut Mountain Ranch, Refuge Mountain Ranch is developing our educational model to support girls and their families in rediscovering the joy of education and the strength of positive, faith-based values.Get InvolvedRefuge Mountain Ranch is currently in the startup phase and is actively seeking individuals, churches, and organizations interested in supporting its mission through prayer, funding, and service.To learn more or get involved, visit the newly launched website at www.refugemountainranch.org ####For media inquiries, interviews or speaking opportunities, contact:Jim Matuga, InnerAction MediaEmail: jim@inneractionmedia.comPhone: (304) 288-1503

