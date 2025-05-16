New Book brings a fresh, practical look at why great followership is essential for leadership, teams, and success.

A fresh and timely message for business, nonprofit and faith communities: real influence starts with followership—through humility, collaboration and purpose.

MORGANTOWN, WV, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Book “Humble Influence” by Jim Matuga Available Now for Pre-Sale - challenges conventional leadership thinking with a fresh take on followership.Humble Influence: The Strength of True Followership, the latest leadership book by entrepreneur and podcast host Jim Matuga, is now available for pre-order ahead of its official launch on Father’s Day, June 15, 2025.In Humble Influence, Matuga presents a powerful and timely message: while leadership is important, followership—the intentional act of serving with humility, collaboration and purpose—is the true strength behind every successful team, organization and movement.“Everyone wants to be a leader, but few people talk about how to follow well,” said Matuga. “This book is about flipping that script and showing how real influence starts when we support, serve and elevate others from wherever we are.”Matuga is the founder of InnerAction Media, a West Virginia-based marketing agency, and the host of Positively West Virginia, a podcast featuring business and community leaders across the Mountain State. Drawing from more than three decades of business and nonprofit experience, Humble Influence offers real-world insights, personal stories and practical tools for professionals, team members, nonprofit boards and faith communities alike.The book is being published by Spirit Media and is available for pre-order at HumbleInfluenceBook.com, as well as through major online retailers including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.A portion of proceeds from the sale of Humble Influence will support Refuge Mountain Ranch, a Christ-centered home and school for girls in Maryland.“This is more than a leadership book,” said Matuga. “It’s a guide for anyone—regardless of title—who wants to make a lasting difference in the workplace, in the church and in the world.”For interviews, speaking engagements or media inquiries, contact: Jim Matuga Email: jim@inneractionmedia.com Phone: 304-288-1503Pre-order today at: HumbleInfluenceBook.comAbout the Author: Jim Matuga is an entrepreneur, speaker and host of the Positively West Virginia podcast. He is the founder of InnerAction Media and a lifelong advocate for West Virginia’s small business community. Humble Influence: The Strength of True Followership is his third book.

