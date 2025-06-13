Common Ground Outdoor Adventures Receives $30,000 Grant from The Hartford

Luci Wilde and Ethan Benjamin sitting on their new adaptive cycles

Adaptive athletes Luci Wilde and Ethan Benjamin enjoying their new adaptive cycles thanks to a grant from The Hartford.

Company surprises two local youth athletes with custom-fit sports equipment

LOGAN, UT, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Common Ground Outdoor Adventures, a non-profit organization based in Logan, Utah, was recently awarded a $30,000 grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment.

The grant enabled Common Ground Outdoor Adventures, a member of the Move United member network, to purchase adaptive sports equipment, including five state-of-the-art adaptive bicycles.

The Hartford surprised 14-year-olds Ethan Benjamin and Luci Wilde with adaptive bikes tailored to their individual needs. Benjamin received a custom-fit therapy trike designed to grow with him and provide years of use and independence. Wilde, an avid cyclist from an active family, was gifted a Rifton Adaptive Trike. With her new adaptive trike, she can once again participate in family outings while also benefiting from the bike’s therapeutic features.

“The infusion of state-of-the-art adaptive equipment to our community is a game changing moment for the organization and those we serve,” said Executive Director Sammie Macfarlane. “A huge thank you to The Hartford for their generous support of adaptive sports.”

Common Ground Outdoor Adventures provides life-enhancing outdoor recreation for youths and adults with disabilities through quality outdoor recreation. Activities include cycling, skiing, river rafting, camping, canoeing, nature-based learning, adaptive sports and much more.

