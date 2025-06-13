Crime continues to fall

Release date: 13/06/25

Latest crime statistics show South Australia has recorded a drop in robbery and related offending for the fifteenth consecutive month.

The rolling yearly data to the end of April reveals robbery has decreased by 13 per cent, as total crime across the state continues to fall for a ninth consecutive month.

Year on year theft offences are down 11 per cent with 6000 fewer incidents reported to SA Police.

Incidents of aggravated robbery, house break-ins, shop theft, car theft and homicides are all down across the 12-month period.

Offences against the person, which includes assault and threatening behaviour, increased slightly, while family and domestic abuse related offences rose by 8 per cent year on year.

The overall drop in crime reflects the Labor Government’s continued efforts to support SA Police. The recent State Budget provides the largest boost to police funding in the state’s history, with the aim to target 5000 sworn officers by 2031.

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

For the ninth straight month, the number of crimes reported to SA Police has fallen with robbery and theft offences significantly down.

Protecting the community is a government’s primary responsibility and more can be done.

That is why over successive budgets, the Labor Government has provided increased funding to SA Police to get more sworn officers on frontline duty.