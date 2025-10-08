SA launches new AI tool to expand capabilities

Release date: 08/10/25

South Australian engineers have developed a new, free online tool that generates individualised strategies for businesses and organisations to incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into their operations.

The AI Roadmap Generator was developed by the Australian Institute for Machine Learning (AIML) engineering team as part of its State Government-funded Industrial AI program.

The free website asks that businesses and organisations input relevant details, and it will generate an AI plan that will help owners make a start on:

Understanding AI opportunities for specific industries

Assessing an organisation's AI readiness

Building a business care for AI investment

Creating a strategic roadmap for implementation

The AIML Industrial AI program offers an opportunity for businesses to enhance their business operations, develop innovative solutions, and leverage AI technology to gain a competitive edge. The program constructed with SA business in mind, is usable nationwide.

The goal more broadly for the Industrial AI program is to support the development of core capability and adoption of industrial Al, drive economic growth, and improve productivity and competitiveness resulting in skilled jobs creation across a range of sectors.

Organisations and businesses are turning to digitalisation and Industrial AI to develop autonomous and semi-autonomous processes and tools that enable new levels of safety, sustainability, and profitability.

The tool can be accessed online: https://ai-roadmap.aiml.shop/

Quotes

Attributable to Michael Brown

Increasing numbers of local companies are using AI as a tool to streamline their processes and make them more efficient.

South Australia is building a strong reputation for its growing digital economy, this tool is yet another step towards preparing local businesses and organisations to use AI to their benefits.

Attributable to AIML engineering manager Jonathon Read

After speaking with a number of customers about their stumbling blocks in adopting AI, a pattern emerged, they found it helpful when our engineers suggested specific ideas they could take back to their teams and customers to validate.

That’s where the idea for the AI Roadmap tool came from.

The significance for us is that AIML Engineering can help businesses get started anywhere in Australia – if you’ve got an internet connection, you can begin