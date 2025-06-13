Winter warning as heaters spark spate of fires

Release date: 13/06/25

An increase in heater-related fires has sparked a warning from authorities for residents to check their winter appliances and use them safely around the home.

The MFS have attended 11 incidents across the state this year, resulting in around $1.1 million of damage – compared to 8 fires linked to electric or gas heaters, combustion heaters and fireplaces at the same time last year.

In 2024, MFS and CFS crews attended a total 47 related blazes – an increase of more than 50 per cent on the previous year, with 31 incidents recorded.

In the past month, firefighters have responded to house fires in Woodville South (combustion heater spreading to the roof), Happy Valley (outdoor heater under a pergola) and Morphett Vale (combustibles near heater) – each causing significant damage to the properties and putting lives at risk.

Nearly three-out-of-four fires which have occurred so far this year were in May.

South Australians are urged to have their combustion heaters, flues and chimneys professionally inspected and cleaned at least once a year – timed for the start of the cold weather – to keep them in good working order and avoid embers sparking a fire.

Other heater safety tips include:

Keeping combustible items like clothes, bedding, furniture and curtains well clear of heaters – ideally a minimum of two metres.

If clothes need to be dried inside, using a clothes airer in a room with no heater but a good air flow.

Ensuring any heating equipment is installed by a qualified tradesperson and regularly maintained.

Following the manufacturer’s instructions.

Checking for signs of wear and tear before use and replacing as needed.

Fatal house fires are more common during sleeping hours of the cooler months, June to August – highlighting the need for all households to prepare this winter.

A working smoke alarm is crucial for giving early warnings of fire, providing the time needed to safely evacuate from the property.

Fire-related deaths often result from smoke inhalation and toxic fire gases rather than direct contact with flames and heat.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

We know heaters are one of the most common causes of house fires so preparation around the home is key as temperatures drop.

A check of winter appliances can help prevent a blaze that risks the safety of your family, your neighbours and fire crews who respond.

Correct installation, maintenance and use of equipment, paired with a working smoke alarm, will help save lives and prevent devastating consequences.

Attributable to MFS Chief Officer Jeff Swann

As firefighters, it is our duty to serve and protect the South Australian public from the effects of fire – part of that is to actively educate the community in prevention and awareness.

An uncontrolled fire has the potential to engulf a room within three to four minutes, creating thick, toxic smoke.

Installing working smoke alarms throughout your home offers early warning of a fire, providing the best opportunity to keep yourself and your family safe.

Attributable to Acting CFS Chief Officer Paul Seager

Firefighters respond to hundreds of house fires across South Australia each year.

For your family’s safety, it is recommended chimneys, flues and gas or electrical heating systems are professionally inspected and cleaned annually to keep them in good working condition.

Never leave a fire or heater unattended, ensure all open flames and heaters are fully extinguished or turned off before going to bed or leaving the house.