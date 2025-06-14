'Shape of Things to Come' Awarded 'Best AI Film' by 2025 Hollywood Stage Script Film Competition

Tony Savo's award-winning masterpiece "Shape of Things to Come" wins "Best AI Film" by the 2025 Hollywood Stage Script Film Competition. Award-winning writer and director Tony Savo at the Esquire IMAX Theater in Sacramento, CA for the IMAX premier of "Shape of Things to Come". 2025 SacTown Movie Buffs Film Festival official selection and winner "Best Director Animated Film". Tommy Timex featured on front of the "Shape of Things to Come" Japanese Import movie poster. Official selection of the 2025 Tokyo Lift-Off Film Festival in Tokyo, Japan.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Shape of Things to Come," the thought-provoking sci-fi epic some are calling Silicon Valley's breakout story of 2025, has been awarded "Best AI Film" by the 2025 Hollywood Stage Script Film Competition . This marks the film's fourth consecutive selection, placing this groundbreaking short in the upper tier of projects on Film Freeway, the world's premiere platform for independent cinema."It's a tremendous honor to have 'Shape of Things to Come' recognized and celebrated by the Hollywood Stage Script Film Competition," said Tony Savo , the film's writer and director. "Winning Best AI Film 2025 is a mountain-top moment in my book, and I'm extremely grateful for Hollywood SSFC's dedication to providing indie filmmakers a platform to shine on.""Shape of Things to Come" is a short film written and directed by Tony Savo that delves into the profound implications of artificial intelligence (AI) and the Singularity. The film follows Tommy Timex, a Sacramento gig-worker who gets involved in the San Francisco Bay-Area tech scene and experiences a mind-bending journey into the future.Since its historic IMAX premiere, director Tony Savo has publicly suggested the short sci-fi epic could be the next IP to attract a development deal with prominent streaming powerhouses like Amazon and Netflix. "Right now, the LinkedIn profile is getting hits from people at Paramount. I know they have a passion for captivating sci-fi stories and they know how to deliver," Savo was quoted as saying. "The amount of buzz the film's been receiving online with ChatGPT and Google Gemini is proof people are ready for something fresh and crispy.""Shape of Things to Come" features a distinct sci-fi, anime aesthetic, blending traditional narrative with immersive first-person visuals and surreal elements. It challenges modern ideas of human consciousness and technology, delving into the potential impact of advanced AI on human civilization. The film features an enchanting synthwave soundtrack with music by artists VHS Ghost and VHS LOGOS.Notably, "Shape of Things to Come" was produced entirely on an Android mobile device using the KineMaster mobile video editing application, and it utilized cutting-edge AI tools such as Dream Machine by Luma Labs, Gen-3 by Runway AI, and the Eleven Labs text-to-speech generator.The film is the first AI-generated film to premiere in IMAX and has premiered in Tokyo, Japan as an "Official Selection" of the 2025 Tokyo Lift-Off Film Festival. Most recently, the film was awarded "Official Selection" status by the Purple Sky International Film Festival, an IMDb qualifying, year-long program that screens selected works in multiple city's around the world.Savo will also be making an appearance at the 2025 Roseville Gamers Expo on June 21st and 22nd, hosting the "Sactown Famous" booth at the family-friendly event. The award-winning director will be introducing attendees to the film's primary characters "Tommy Timex" and "Autonomous The Merciless Mech" via limited-edition merchandise like hoodies, shirts, posters and holographic stickers. Roseville Gamers Expo takes place at The Grounds in Roseville, CA on June 21st and 22nd. Tickets and more info available here: https://ticketstripe.com/FireIceRGX2025 "Shape of Things to Come" is currently unrated and scheduled for release 4th of July weekend 2025.About Hollywood Stage Script Film CompetitionThe Hollywood Stage Script Film Competition is an online festival dedicated to discovering, celebrating, and elevating new and established storytellers in film and screenwriting. It provides a global platform for creators to gain recognition from industry professionals, offering opportunities for collaborations, mentorships, and even production. The competition emphasizes diverse voices and innovative narratives.About Tony SavoTony Savo is a Sacramento-based filmmaker and futurist. He is the owner and founder of Sactown Famous, a tech firm focused on creating innovative content celebrating the Capital City's dynamic culture. In "Shape of Things to Come," he also lends his voice to the film's antagonist, "Autonomous," the merciless mech.

Shape of Things to Come | A Film by Tony Savo | Official Trailer (2025)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.