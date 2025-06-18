'Shape of Things to Come' Named Official Selection by 2025 Travancore International Film Awards

"Shape of Things to Come" Tony Savo's Top AI-Generated Film Achieves IMDb Eligibility with 'Official Selection' by TIFA 2025.

First AI-Generated Film to Debut in IMAX further cements cinematic status with IMDb qualifying festival recognition.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shape of Things to Come, the first AI-generated film to debut in IMAX, continues to solidify its cinematic standing now with IMDb eligibility as an "Official Selection" of the 2025 Travancore International Film Awards.This marks the film's fifth consecutive festival nomination, further cementing its groundbreaking status and making "Shape of Things to Come" one of FilmFreeway 's most selected works, according to the popular filmmaking platform considered the industry standard for festival submissions.This thought-provoking short film, written and directed by Sacramento filmmaker Tony Savo , delves into themes of artificial intelligence, consciousness, and the future of humanity, reimagining the art of narrative-driven cinema.The story follows Tommy Timex, an ordinary gig-worker from Sacramento who is thrust into the high-stakes world of Silicon Valley. As he learns to harness AI, a sudden setback forces him to confront his reality and explore a mind-bending vision of the future.With a runtime of just 15 minutes, Shape of Things to Come offers a concise yet immersive experience, ideal for viewers seeking an impactful narrative. Its unique blend of first-person and third-person perspectives, combined with surreal dreams and premonitions, creates a captivating and inviting cinematic journey."It's a tremendous honor to have 'Shape of Things to Come' recognized and selected by TIFA 2025," says writer and director Tony Savo. "Not only does it make the film IMDb eligible but it's essentially a world tour now with festival premieres and screenings in several key cities around the world."The film is notable for being produced entirely on an Android mobile device using the Kinemaster mobile video editing app and utilizing open-source AI tools like Dream Machine by Luma Labs and Gen-2 by Runway AI. This achievement showcases the immense potential of AI in independent filmmaking.'Shape of Things to Come' has been awarded winner "Best AI Film" by the 2025 Hollywood Stage Script Film Competition, named "Official Selection" by the 2025 Tokyo Lift-Off Film Festival, "Official Selection" 2025 Purple Sky International Film Festival and the 2025 SacTown Movie Buffs Film Festival, where Tony Savo was honored with the "Best Director Animated Film" award.Enhancing the film's futuristic and dreamlike atmosphere is its synthwave soundtrack, featuring music by VHS Ghost and VHS LOGOS. Hailed as a masterpiece by critics, media and sci-fi lovers alike, "Shape of Things to Come" has clearly set a new benchmark as the most decorated AI-generated film to be produced thus far.About Travancore International Film Awards (TIFA)The Travancore International Film Award (TIFA) is an IMDb-qualifying online film festival that focuses on independent filmmakers. It encourages submissions of both short and feature films and provides digital award certificates and laurels for various categories, based on the film's strengths. TIFA is organized by Artist Films, a film production company.About Tony SavoTony Savo is an award-winning AI-Filmmaker and futurist with a decade-long background in Silicon Valley, having freelanced for major tech leaders including Google, Meta and Singularity University. His work pushes the boundaries of cinematic artistry and technological innovation. He is also the owner and creative force behind Sactown Famous , a Sacramento tech firm that develops vibrant and engaging content showcasing the city’s dynamic culture with over 10 million remixes on YouTube.

Shape of Things to Come | A Film by Tony Savo | Official Trailer (2025)

