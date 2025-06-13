Frozen Edamame Market projected to surpass US$274.204 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 2.89%

The frozen edamame market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.89% from US$237.799 million in 2025 to US$274.204 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence , the frozen edamame market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.89% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$274.204 billion by 2030.The frozen edamame market has been experiencing a significant growth in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. With the increasing demand for healthy and convenient snacks, frozen edamame has become a popular choice among consumers. This has led to a surge in production and sales, making it a lucrative market for businesses.This growth can be attributed to the rising health consciousness among consumers, as well as the convenience and versatility of frozen edamame as a snack or ingredient in various dishes.One of the key factors driving the growth of the frozen edamame market is the increasing popularity of plant-based diets. With more people opting for vegetarian or vegan lifestyles, there has been a growing demand for plant-based protein sources. Edamame, which is a rich source of protein and other essential nutrients, has emerged as a top choice for health-conscious individuals.The frozen edamame market is also witnessing a rise in demand due to its easy availability and longer shelf life compared to fresh edamame. This has made it a preferred option for consumers looking for healthy and convenient snacks that can be stored for longer periods. With the market expected to continue its growth trajectory, businesses in the frozen edamame industry are ramping up production and expanding their product offerings to meet the increasing demand.In conclusion, the frozen edamame market is poised for continued growth in the coming years, driven by the rising demand for healthy and convenient snacks. As more consumers adopt plant-based diets and prioritize health and wellness, the demand for frozen edamame is expected to remain strong. As more consumers adopt plant-based diets and prioritize health and wellness, the demand for frozen edamame is expected to remain strong. Businesses in this market have a great opportunity to capitalize on this trend and offer innovative and high-quality products to meet the evolving needs of consumers. 