Polished Silicon Wafer Market projected to reach US$3.071 billion by 2030 at a significant CAGR of 6.18%

The polished silicon wafer market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.18% from US$2.276 billion in 2025 to US$3.071 billion by 2030.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the polished silicon wafer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.18% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$3.071 billion by 2030.The technology industry is constantly evolving and advancing, and one of the key components driving this progress is the polished silicon wafer market . These wafers, which are used in the production of semiconductors and microchips, have become a crucial element in various electronic devices such as smartphones , computers, and even cars. As the demand for these devices continues to rise, so does the demand for polished silicon wafers, making it a thriving market in the technology industry.This growth can be attributed to the increasing use of electronic devices in various industries, including healthcare, automotive, and telecommunications. With the rise of 5G technology and the Internet of Things (IoT), the demand for polished silicon wafers is expected to further increase in the coming years.One of the key factors driving the growth of the polished silicon wafer market is the continuous advancements in technology. Manufacturers are constantly investing in research and development to improve the quality and efficiency of these wafers. This has led to the production of smaller and more powerful chips, which are essential for the development of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and virtual reality. As a result, the demand for polished silicon wafers is expected to remain strong in the foreseeable future.With the increasing adoption of electronic devices and the continuous advancements in technology, the polished silicon wafer market is expected to remain a key player in the technology industry for years to come.In conclusion, the polished silicon wafer market continues to thrive in the technology industry, driven by the increasing demand for electronic devices and continuous advancements in technology. With the increasing adoption of electronic devices and the continuous advancements in technology, the polished silicon wafer market is expected to remain a key player in the technology industry for years to come.In conclusion, the polished silicon wafer market continues to thrive in the technology industry, driven by the increasing demand for electronic devices and continuous advancements in technology. With a promising future ahead, this market is expected to attract more investments and innovations, making it an essential component in the development of advanced technologies. As a part of the report, the major players operating in the polished silicon wafer market that have been covered are Sigma-Aldrich, Valley Design, WaferPro, Joen Lih Machinery Co., Ltd., PI-KEM, Sumco Corporation, Shin-Etsu Group, among others.The market analytics report segments the polished silicon wafer market as follows:By Type• N-Type• P-TypeBy Wafer Size• Small• Medium• LargeBy Application• Consumer Electronics• Automotive• Industrial• Telecommunications• OthersBy Region• Americaso USA• Europe, Middle East and Africao Germanyo Netherlandso Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Taiwano South Koreao OthersCompanies Profiled:• Sigma-Aldrich• Valley Design• WaferPro• Joen Lih Machinery Co., Ltd.• PI-KEM• Sumco Corporation• Shin-Etsu Group• Siltronic• Silicon Valley Microelectronics 