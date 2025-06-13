Deviceful Supports IFS in World Record-Breaking Brand Campaign at Chicago O’Hare

Creative agency Deviceful have partnered with IFS’s brand team on a record-setting ( World Record ) brand campaign at Chicago O’Hare Int Airport

We’re extremely proud to have helped create this unique ad placement with IFS, recognised as a world record. It was an ambitious project that pushed both creative and media boundaries.” — Marcus Harding MD of Deviceful

LONDON, OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent creative agency Deviceful is proud to have partnered with IFS’s in-house brand team on the delivery of a record-setting brand campaign at Chicago O’Hare International Airport, now officially recognised as a World Records as the “longest static indoor billboard” at 304 feet.

The installation marks a major creative moment for IFS, the enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software leader, and comes on the back of its recent €15 billion valuation. Installed in Terminal 3, the campaign is seen by tens of thousands of travellers daily and serves as a bold creative statement: showcasing how IFS.ai is transforming global industries through Industrial AI.

"We’re extremely proud to have helped create this unique ad placement with IFS, recognised as a world record. It was an ambitious project that pushed both creative and media boundaries."

Marcus Harding CEO & Founder @ Deviceful

"Working with Deviceful has been a great experience. They delivered strong creative and worked seamlessly with our team to drive successful outcomes."

— Per Åsberg - Senior Brand Director - IFS

Deviceful worked closely with IFS’s brand and marketing teams to support the creative delivery of the billboard, helping to bring the team’s ambitious vision to life across production, execution, and rollout.

The campaign highlights IFS’s growing presence in the global enterprise software space and reinforces the brand’s reputation for doing things differently, with creative that doesn’t just cut through, but sets records.

Deviceful worked closely with IFS’s brand and marketing teams to support the creative delivery of the billboard, helping to bring the team’s ambitious vision to life across production, execution, and rollout.

About Deviceful

Deviceful is an independent digital creative agency partnering with ambitious brands and in-house teams to deliver impactful, on-brand, and performance-led creative at scale. From creative strategy to production and delivery, Deviceful helps brands show up better, across every channel, every time. Learn more at deviceful.co.uk.

Marcus Harding

Deviceful.

+44 (0)7866 478788

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.