Deer Solution Expands to Northeast Georgia Under the Local Leadership of Darrell Keith

Darrell Keith, owner of Deer Solution of Northeast Georgia, stands ready to shield local landscapes from destructive deer browsing. Deer Solution helps homeowners protect their landscaping from deer damage with our all-natural repellent service.

Trusted brand brings decades of experience and proven results to communities across Northeast Georgia

This isn’t just a spray-and-go company. We take the time to understand each customer’s property, listen to their concerns, and deliver results they can see. ” — Darrell Keith

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Residents of Northeast Georgia now have access to The Authority in Deer Controlwith the launch of Deer Solution of Northeast Georgia, led by local business owner Darrell Keith. The new franchise will serve Putnam, Greene, Oconee, Clarke, Columbia, Hall, Forsyth, Habersham, Forsyth, Barrow and Rabun Counties, helping homeowners and property managers protect their landscapes from deer damage with a proven, professional approach.Darrell brings over 30 years of experience in real estate development, home building, and investment to his new venture, along with firsthand knowledge of the frustration that comes from losing newly installed landscaping to deer overnight and the importance of protecting your investment “Deer populations are growing, and so is the demand for beautiful landscapes,” said Darrell. “I’ve experienced the frustration myself—planting something one day and seeing it destroyed the next. Deer Solution solves a real and urgent problem, and I’m excited to help my neighbors protect their yards.” Deer Solution has been protecting landscapes for decades with a reputation built on trust, consistent results, and an unwavering commitment to customer care. As The Authority in Deer Control, the brand has developed a proprietary repellent system that is family, pet and environmentally friendly, weather-resistant, and customized to each property’s needs. The result is a science-backed service that works season after season.“This isn’t just a spray-and-go company,” Darrell explained. “We take the time to understand each customer’s property, listen to their concerns, and deliver results they can see. We’re committed to providing first-class service and making sure every customer feels heard, protected, and happy.”In addition to his passion for landscape preservation, Darrell is equally committed to the economic health of the Northeast Georgia community. “Starting a local business, hiring local, and spending local all contribute to a stronger economy,” he said. “Jobs create income, income supports families, and that builds a better future for all of us.”With Deer Solution’s long-standing reputation , comprehensive franchise support, and growing national presence, Darrell is excited to bring a new level of professionalism and protection to the region.Deer Solution of Northeast Georgia is now offering free estimates and customized consultations for homeowners and commercial properties seeking reliable, long-term deer repellent services.About Deer SolutionDeer Solution provides professional deer damage control for residential and commercial landscapes. With a proprietary, all-natural repellent and more than four decades of experience, Deer Solution helps property owners protect their plants year-round– without harsh chemicals.

