Deer Solution Expands to Coastal North Carolina with Launch of Deer Solution of Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deer Solution, a leader in all-natural, monthly deer repellent services, is proud to announce the opening of Deer Solution of Wilmington, owned and operated by Taylor and Mary Goodrich. The husband-and-wife team will bring the company’s proven deer management program to homeowners and businesses throughout the Wilmington area.Wilmington’s rapid growth has brought beautiful new landscapes and gardens to the region, but it has also increased pressure from local deer populations. With limited specialized deer management services currently available, the Goodriches saw a clear opportunity to meet a growing need in their community.“There is a serious demand for professional deer management services in our area,” said Taylor Goodrich. “Deer Solution offers a clear, focused service that is straightforward and efficient, while giving us the flexibility and independence to build something meaningful for our family.”Before launching Deer Solution of Wilmington, Taylor served as a plant nursery manager, building strong relationships within the local horticultural community. His hands-on experience with plant health and landscape care gives him firsthand insight into the challenges homeowners face when deer damage ornamental plants, shrubs, and trees.Mary Goodrich brings deep community ties and customer service experience to the business. Having worked for years in Wilmington’s thriving restaurant and hospitality industry, she understands the value of reliability, communication, and strong local relationships. She now focuses full time on raising the couple’s nearly two-year-old daughter, Eliza, while helping shape the vision and growth of their family business.Together, the Goodriches have called Wilmington home for a combined 35 years. Both attended and participated in athletics at their local community college, and Taylor went on to coach women’s basketball at two area colleges. Their longstanding involvement in the community, along with Taylor’s connections to local nurseries, ultimately led them to discover Deer Solution and recognize its potential for southeastern North Carolina.“We are first and foremost excited to help homeowners protect their landscapes and their investments,” said Mary Goodrich. “As North Carolina natives and homeowners ourselves, we understand how much time, care, and money goes into maintaining outdoor spaces. We are proud to introduce an effective, long-term treatment option to those who may not have had access to one before.”Deer Solution provides regularly scheduled applications of its proprietary, all-natural deer repellent, delivered by trained technicians all year long. The program is designed to reduce deer browsing pressure and help protect ornamental plants without the use of harmful chemicals. With more than 40 years of experience behind the brand, Deer Solution emphasizes education, realistic expectations, and consistent service.For the Goodrich family, starting a business in Wilmington is about more than opportunity. It is about commitment.“Wilmington has always been home,” said Taylor. “While many people come and go, we are rooted here and invested in serving this community long term. This is where we are raising our family, and we take pride in building a business that supports and protects the growing community we love.”Deer Solution of Wilmington is now accepting new customers throughout the Wilmington, NC area.For more information about Deer Solution of Wilmington, visit www.deersolution.com or contact the Wilmington office directly at (910) 812-9595.About Deer SolutionDeer Solution is a long-established provider of subscription-based, all-natural deer repellent services for residential, commercial, and municipal properties. With over four decades of experience, the company focuses on delivering consistent, results-driven service while educating customers on effective deer management strategies. Deer Solution Franchising supports franchise owners nationwide with training, systems, and ongoing business coaching.

