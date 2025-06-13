Coil Transcatheter Embolization And Occlusion Devices Global Market To Reach $2.40 Billion By 2029 With CAGR Of 7.8%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Coil Transcatheter Embolization And Occlusion Devices Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034 ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The coil transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market size has seen robust growth in recent years, increasing from $1.64 billion in 2024 to an estimated $1.78 billion in 2025 — an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.0%. Rising demand for image-guided procedures, an expansion in trauma care applications, an increase in interventional radiology investments, a surge in embolization utilization in gastrointestinal bleeding management, and an uptick in novel coil design approvals, all contributed to the market's historic growth.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Coil Transcatheter Embolization And Occlusion Devices Market Size?

The future of the market also looks promising. By 2029, it is projected to reach $2.40 billion, growing with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.8%. Key factors contributing to the forecasted growth include the rising prevalence of aneurysms, the increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, a growing geriatric population, higher cancer incidence rates, and increasing healthcare expenditure. Among the major trends, advancements in detachable coil technology, the integration of microcatheters with enhanced flexibility, technological developments in imaging guidance systems, advancements in bioactive and coated coil materials, and the integration of real-time 3D imaging are contributing to the forecasting period growth.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=24192&type=smp

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Coil Transcatheter Embolization And Occlusion Devices Market?

Personalized medicine's growing focus is another crucial factor propelling the coil transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market forward. Personalized medicine, a medical approach based on an individual's genetic profile, lifestyle, and environment, has seen a swift rise due to rapid advances in genomic sequencing. It has become easier and more affordable to customize treatments to individual genetic profiles. Coil transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices play a vital role in supporting personalized medicine development as they enable precise, patient-specific therapies. These devices, tailored to an individual's vascular anatomy using advanced imaging, allow for accurate abnormal blood vessels or tumor targeting while minimizing harm to healthy tissue.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Coil Transcatheter Embolization And Occlusion Devices Market?

Prominent companies operating in the coil transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market include Johnson and Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Medical Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Cook Medical LLC, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Penumbra Inc., MicroVention Inc., Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd., Balt Extrusion SAS, Phenox GmbH, Acandis GmbH & Co. KG, B. Braun Interventional Systems Inc., EndoShape Inc., Shape Memory Medical Inc., Artio Medical Inc., and Medico's Hirata Inc.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coil-transcatheter-embolization-and-occlusion-devices-global-market-report

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Coil Transcatheter Embolization And Occlusion Devices Market?

These major coil transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market industry players are focusing on developing innovative products, including advanced medical implants. These implants enhance precision, reduce procedure time, and support minimally invasive treatment approaches, ensuring their competitiveness in the market.

How Is The Coil Transcatheter Embolization And Occlusion Devices Market Segmented?

The coil transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market report segments the market as follows:

1 By Product Type: Detachable Coils, Pushable Coils, Other Product Types

2 By Procedure Type: Hemorrhage Control, Vascular Occlusion, Aneurysm Treatment, Tumor Embolization, Other Procedure Types

3 By Material: Platinum Or Platinum Alloy, Nickel Titanium, Stainless Steel, Other Materials

4 By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers Ascs, Specialty Clinics, Research And Academic Institutes

The report additionally segments "Detachable Coils" into Electrically Detachable Coils and Mechanically Detachable Coils. Furthermore, "Pushable Coils" is segmented into Fibered Coils and Non-Fibered Coils, while framing coils, filling coils, and liquid embolic agents represent "Other Product Types."

What Are The Regional Insights In The Coil Transcatheter Embolization And Occlusion Devices Market?

Regionally, North America was the largest coil transcatheter embolization and occlusion devices market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Catheters Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/catheters-global-market-report

Peripheral IV Catheters Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/peripheral-iv-catheters-global-market-report

Intravascular Catheters Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/intravascular-catheters-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Stay ahead of the game with The Business Research Company. With over 15k+ reports covering 27 industries and 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company delivers comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1.5 million datasets, the unique contribution of in-depth secondary research, and industry leaders' exclusive insights, you can find the information you need.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.