Global Laundry Detergent Market Set For 5.3% Growth, Reaching $85.64 Billion By 2029

Laundry Detergent Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Laundry Detergent Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global laundry detergent market has experienced substantial increase in size over the past few years. It's projected to grow from a substantial $66.13 billion in 2024 to an impressive $69.78 billion in 2025, reflecting a solid compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.5%. The expansion in the historic period is owed to increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly products, increased household growth in urban areas, a rising awareness of hygiene and cleanliness, growing inclination for liquid detergents over powder ones, and the expanding retail presence of private label detergents.

Are There Projections For Continued Laundry Detergent Market Growth?

Indeed, the laundry detergent market size is poised for further significant progression in the coming years. From the current market state, anticipated growth is set to skyrocket to an admirable $85.64 billion by 2029. This is achieved at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.3%. The rise during the forecast period can be ascribed to the increasing penetration of washing machines, a growing demand for effortless clothes cleaning methods, surging demand for premium and concentrated detergent formats, increased online retail and e-commerce sales, and the rising popularity of multi-function detergents. Commanding trends for the forecast period consist of developing new formulations, producing waterless detergent sheets, advancements in stain-fighting enzymes, the integration of the internet of things IoT for detergent tracking, and innovative developments in fragrance encapsulation.

What Are The Primary Growth Drivers Of The Laundry Detergent Market?

E-commerce is on the rise and projected to significantly propel the growth of the laundry detergent market. The online space makes it easy for consumers to browse a myriad of products, receive personalized recommendations, and conveniently have them delivered right to their front door. With total e-commerce sales in 2024 reaching $1,192.6 billion, marking an 8.1% increase compared to 2023, it's evident that the future of the laundry detergent market is intertwined with the rise of e-commerce.

Which Are The Major Players In The Laundry Detergent Market?

Key industry players capitalizing on this market movement consist of major companies such as CASF SE, Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever PLC, The Dow Chemical Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., Kao Corporation, The Clorox Company, Church and Dwight Co Inc., Clariant AG, LIBY Group, Amway Corporation, Lion Corporation, Croda International plc, Method Products pbc., Blue Moon, RSPL Group, and Unger Fabrikker AS.

What Are The Projected Trends In The Laundry Detergent Market?

Utility and functionality are at the core of consumer trends. Companies are focusing on developing innovative products aimed at reducing water and energy consumption whilst enhancing cleaning efficiency. For instance, Unilever PLC, a UK-based consumer goods company, launched Wonder Wash in 2024. Wonder Wash is a short-cycle detergent under its Dirt Is Good brand, known for delivering effective malodor removal, fabric care, and residue-free freshness in washing cycles as short as 15 minutes.

How Is The Laundry Detergent Market Segmented?

The segmented market covers:

1 By Product Type: Powder Detergents, Liquid Detergents, Fabric Softeners, Detergent Tablets, Other Detergents

2 By Form: Conventional Detergents, Concentrated Detergents, Organic Or Natural Detergents

3 By Application: Household, Industrial Or Institutional

4 By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail Stores, Other Distribution Channels

Sub-segments include a further breakdown by the type of detergents, fabric softeners, and more.

Which Region Is Dominating The Laundry Detergent Market?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the laundry detergent market in 2024. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

