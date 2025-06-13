Governor Stein Declares June 14 as Flag Day

In commemoration of Old Glory, Governor Josh Stein declared June 14, 2025, as Flag Day. This national day of observance recognizes the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777. All North Carolinians are encouraged to display the U.S. flag at full staff to honor our country, history, service members and veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Statement from Governor Stein

“Today, on the 250th birthday of the U.S. Armed Forces and the 248th birthday of our nation’s flag, we honor the generations of servicemembers who sacrificed for our freedoms. This Flag Day, let us honor our troops by recommitting ourselves to the unending fight for our rights, liberties, and democracy.”

This year marks the 248th anniversary of the Flag Resolution of 1777, a nationally observed event proclaimed by President Woodrow Wilson in 1916. In 1949, U.S. Congress designated June 14 as National Flag Day, a day that also commemorates the birthday of the U.S. Army.

Historically, Flag Day has been celebrated with special events such as parades, essay contests and ceremonies, sponsored by veterans' groups or civic organizations, that recognize the traditions, pride and respect that Old Glory represents.

We invite you to visit the NC Department of Administration's flag information page to learn how you can sign up for flag notifications, purchase a U.S. or NC flag, and more.

Read Governor Stein's proclamations honoring Flag Day and the Birthday of the U.S. Army.