Recent land donations increase the state’s forested land by more than 370 acres (published August 18, 2025)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has received two land donations from Trust for Public Land totaling 376 acres. A 257-acre parcel will be added to the Richard J. Dorer Memorial Hardwood State Forest in southeastern Minnesota, and a 119-acre parcel will become part of the Nemadji State Forest south of Cloquet, along the Minnesota-Wisconsin border. Both parcels adjoin existing state forest land, allowing for better forest management and safeguarding land from fragmentation due to development.

A mixture of restored prairie and hardwood forests, the parcel added to the Richard J. Dorer Memorial Hardwood State Forest will provide recreation opportunities, such as hiking and birdwatching. The parcel is home to many wildlife species, including the timber rattlesnake, which is threatened in the state.

The parcel added to the Nemadji State Forest features mixed hardwood forest and protects wildlife habitat in an area valued for outdoor recreation.

"Minnesotans love their public lands because they provide important environmental, recreational and economic benefits, which is why the DNR is thrilled to add more than 350 acres of forest and grassland to the state forest system," DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said. “We’re grateful for the partnership of Trust for Public Land in bringing these opportunities to completion.”

Using grants from the Outdoor Heritage Fund, TPL purchased the properties from private parties and donated the land to the DNR. In addition to wildlife habitat and access to the outdoors, the acquisitions support watershed protection.

"These expansions not only preserve critical habitat but also enhance the quality of life for communities by providing more space for recreation and connection to nature,” said Sophie Vorhoff, Minnesota state director with Trust for Public Land. "We are thrilled to contribute to the conservation of some of Minnesota's treasured landscapes and maintain a critical watershed for generations to come.”