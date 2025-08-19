Mille Lacs Lake walleye limit increases from 2 to 3 on Aug. 23 (published August 19, 2025)

The walleye limit on Mille Lacs Lake will increase from two to three beginning Saturday, Aug. 23, and continuing through Sunday, Nov. 30. The size limit — which allows anglers to harvest fish 17 inches or longer but only one longer than 20 inches — remains in place.

“Our primary management objective is to maintain a healthy walleye population and remain within the state’s share of sustainable harvest,” said Brad Parsons, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources fisheries section manager. “The slow bite this year allows the DNR to meet that primary goal and offer anglers the chance to take home an extra fish during the remainder of the season.”

As of July 31, state-licensed anglers have harvested 23.5% of the state’s allocation of 113,600 pounds of walleye. The state and the Ojibwe Tribes who retain harvest rights in the 1837 Treaty Area jointly establish a sustainable harvest level each year, and that total harvest amount is then allocated between state-licensed anglers and Tribal anglers.

The slow walleye bite on Mille Lacs Lake in 2025 is due to abundant forage in the lake from strong yellow perch and cisco hatches the previous year that provide an alternative to anglers’ baits. With slower fishing, fewer anglers have fished the lake than in a typical year.

“Although abundant forage has slowed angler catch rates, that’s a good, healthy sign for Mille Lacs Lake,” Parsons said. “Anglers are reporting they are catching plump walleye, and we expect the lake’s walleye population to grow well this season.”

Complete Mille Lacs Lake fishing regulations and regularly updated surveys that show ongoing state-licensed angler catches of walleye, northern pike and yellow perch are available on the Minnesota DNR website.