Sip 'N' Snacks! A New Dessert Cafe Opens in Downtown Arlington Heights With Coffee, Crepes & Summer Specials

Sip N Snacks opens in Arlington Heights with fresh coffee, crepes, bubble teas, and BOGO summer deals, serving good vibes daily from 9 AM to 12 AM midnight.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sip n Snacks Expands the Local Food and Beverage Scene in Downtown Arlington Heights

At 1085 East Golf Road, Sip n Snacks, a recent addition to the Downtown Arlington Heights food and beverage scene, has formally opened.

Locals now have a new spot for both morning routines and afternoon indulgence thanks to the snack bar's carefully chosen selection of specialty brews, bubble teas, smoothies, crepes, waffles, and more. Sip n Snacks, which is now open every day at 9:00 AM, is a light-filled, inviting space that is perfect for commuters, remote workers, and casual guests. The venue offers free WiFi, adjustable seating, and a menu that combines delectable snack options with locally made beverages.

Opening Week Deals

Promotions are being offered by Sip n Snacks to commemorate its launch and the start of summer:
• Available on all varieties of sweet and rolled crepes, buy two and get one free
• Mango, passionfruit, strawberry, matcha, and Thai tea are popular drink flavours
• The menu features regular and rolled crepes in flavours like Lotus, Oreo, Nutella, and Marshmallow

Highlights of the Menu

The snack bar provides a range of sweet treats and drinks, such as:
• Spanish Latte, Pistachio Latte, Hot Chocolate, Americano, Mocha, and Caramel Macchiato – examples of hot and iced beverages
• Refreshers, Frappés, Bubble Teas, and Smoothies – shaken by hand or freshly blended
• Made-to-order varieties of crepes and rolled crepes – including strawberry, lemon, hazelnut, and tiramisu
• Waffles – Sip n Snacks Signature, Lotus, Pistachio, Triple Chocolate, and Mochi are among the flavours
• Gelato – Single, double, or triple scoops are available

A Community-Oriented Space

Sip n Snacks has designed a space that is both fashionable and approachable, while maintaining the playful, carefree vibe that characterized its early pop-up beginnings. Both early risers and late-night snackers are welcome thanks to its extended hours, which run from 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM.

Hours and Location

• Address: 1085 East Golf Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois 60005
• Hours: Daily from 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM

Share and Follow

For daily updates, behind-the-scenes photos, and seasonal promotions, guests are invited to follow Sip n Snacks on Instagram and TikTok at @sip_n_snacks5. Visitors can also take part in social giveaways and join the brand's expanding online community by tagging posts with #SipSnackSmile.

