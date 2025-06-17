Top Immigration Attorney Julie Aponte of J. Aponte & Associates Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Julie Aponte is the owner and managing director of J. Aponte & Associates, a highly successful and expanding law firm specializing in a niche of immigration law. Ms. Aponte did her undergrad studies at Marquette and then studied law at Tulane in New Orleans from 1991 to 1994. She sat for the bar after graduation and was admitted in November of 1994. She began practicing shortly after that at other firms, and in 2005 she established her own law firm, a thriving minority and woman-owned business. Ms. Aponte attributes their growth to two key factors; knowing the rules and treating people with respect. Whether clients or team members, the right treatment drives performance.

“We understand all the regulations involved and are able to integrate facts and present supporting documents in a proactive way that makes the process more efficient. We make sure the facts are applicable to the law to present a strong legal argument. A lot of thought goes into each petition up front.”

Ms. Aponte explains that employment-based immigration law is distinct in that she represents the companies who are striving to hire a person from outside the US to work at various levels and with various backgrounds and skills. Some are managerial or professional, some scientists or engineers, and others are in finance, retail and information technology. There is a specific subsect for healthcare workers and nurses. Her firm represents the hiring companies (many large multinational concerns) and prepares applications and submits them for approval to the immigration authorities, consulates, etc., aiming for the highest probability of success. The firm takes the lead in successfully securing work visas and navigating the complexities of the permanent residence process for clients and their families.

Ms. Aponte was recently honored by Who’s Who, and HR Magazine. Now she has been invited to the podcast as part of their Empowering Women Series. She believes her field is a great match for women because they have boundless compassion for families in transition and the people who have come here to pursue the American Dream. Her own father, a researcher and scholar in nuclear medicine, was once in that same place, immigrating from Venezuela to Connecticut when Julie was a young child.

“When people come here for work, they can wait as long as two to twelve years for their immigrant petitions to be processed. We try to expedite the process for our corporate clients as well as individual clients. We want our clients to achieve their goals for operational and financial performance.”

Ms. Aponte believes her firm stands out in many ways, starting with being a boutique firm. It is also because she places emphasis on the relationship—it’s more about a quality outcome and lasting satisfaction than billable hours. She takes pride when a client that utilized her services comes back for help years later, or when someone she helped to gain employment authorization here opens their own business one day and requires her services to secure work authorization for their employees. Referrals and repeat clients are the crux of building her business. She says every client has a story and a timeline and her team takes their specific needs into account.

“I get to learn about different people and different industries including engineering, telecommunications, financial, retail and medicine. I get to learn about other languages and cultures too, for instance the way weddings are performed in countries across the globe. I am definitely a “people person” and enjoy touching all these lives.”

One client saluted Julie as a highly skilled attorney who consistently demonstrated her commitment. Clearly, her people-first dedication is being recognized.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Top Lawyer Julie Aponte in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday, June 11th at 2:00pm EDT

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-top-immigration-attorney/id1785721253?i=1000712664937

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-top-immigration-280748377/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0I6vDTvHkfBJ0kG6gYQlY3

For more information about Julie Aponte and her services visit www.japontelaw.com

