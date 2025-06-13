Minister Blade Nzimande leads high-level delegation in engagement with Huawei

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Prof. Blade Nzimande led South Africa's Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) delegation in a high-level engagement with Mr. Will Meng, CEO of Huawei South Africa, and the Huawei Executives.

This high-level meeting was held at the Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen, China and served as a precursor to the signing of a Letter of Intent between the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation and Huawei.

The Letter of Intent is intended to facilitate a comprehensive partnership between the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation and Huawei.

The partnership will focus on information and communication technologies with a specific emphasis on Artificial Intelligence, Research and Innovation.

Emphasising the importance of South Africa-China cooperation, Minister Nzimande stated that "the signing of this Letter of Intent further solidifies the long standing relationship between South Africa and the People’s Republic of China.Most fundamentally, this Letter of Intent gives much needed impetus to the progressive agenda of building of a global political and economic order that promotes the equitable development of countries, particularly from the Global South and to contribute to the betterment of all humanity."

The strengthening of DSTI-Huawei STI relations comes just days after a successful Belt and Road Science and Technology Conference in Chengdu, China.

And after a highly productive bilateral between Minister Nzimande and China’s Minister of Science and Technology, Mr Yin Hejun, which included a Letter of Intent on AI.

Enquiries:

Veli Mbele

Media Liaison Officer and Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 064 615 0644

E-mail: Veli.Mbele@dsti.gov.za