Taipa Market to have its appearance improved and dining area added, and to operate as usual during works period

MACAU, June 13 - To facilitate the revitalisation of the Taipa Market, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will carry out the optimisation works starting from 18 June, and the market will operate as usual during the works period. This time, the facade of the market building will be improved, and dining area and café area will be added to provide a more comfortable shopping environment for operators and consumers, creating a novel consumer experience complemented by dining and local cultural and creative characteristics.

The works mainly cover the improvement of the façade, the entrances/exits of the market, installation of new large outdoor LED screens, dining area, café area and other facilities, and further enhancement of market facilities and appearance. During this period, the entrances/exits and lifts of the market will be closed in stages for optimisation, and the works are expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of this year.

While retaining the traditional supply of fresh and live food of the Taipa Market, IAM introduces the elements of “gastronomy + culture and creativity” that the community has been proposing. 20 light diet, cultural and creative, and café stalls were launched earlier for public tender, and a total of 437 tender proposals have been received. IAM is assessing the proposals based on five criteria including the tender participants’ operation strategies, experience and qualification, and diversity of goods types, in order to select suitable operators to bring new vitality into the market.