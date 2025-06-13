KiDS Campaign Rallies World on Father’s Day with Launch of Global Warning Label Day

Global Warning Label Day Logo

Partnership of nearly 40 organizations on 6 continents demand action from Big Tech Executives on Father's Day in many countries across the world

This is a public health emergency. We need warning labels on every continent, in every language, for every child. The time to act is now.” — Erich Mische, CEO, SAVE-Suicide Awareness Voices of Education

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With just days to go before the first-ever Global Warning Label Day , momentum is growing around the world. On Sunday, June 15, nearly 40 organizations on six continents will join forces as part of the KiDS: Keep It Digitally Safe Campaign, calling for mandatory mental health warning labels on social media platforms to protect children and teens from online harm.Global Warning Label Day intentionally coincides with Father’s Day in many countries, sending a powerful message to Big Tech executives—many of whom are parents themselves—that the time for accountability is now.The campaign is grounded in mounting global research showing social media’s link to depression, anxiety, self-harm, and suicide among youth. Parents, educators, advocates, and young people are unified in their demand for action: social media must include clear, visible mental health warnings, just as is required for tobacco and alcohol.On Global Warning Label Day, campaign partners and supporters will post youth-designed warning labels, PSAs, and messages of support across social media using the hashtag #GlobalWarningLabelDay and tagging the campaign. The content will be amplified across www.keepitdigitallysafe.org and partner channels.“As one of the partners in the KiDS Campaign, we see it clearly: the world’s children are being harmed, injured, and even dying because of social media." said Erich Mische, CEO of SAVE (Suicide Awareness Voices of Education), one of the KiDS Campaign partner organizaitons, "This is a public health emergency. We need warning labels on every continent, in every language, for every child. The time to act is now.”The KiDS Campaign is also actively promoting its global KiDS Warning Label Contest, inviting youth worldwide to submit ideas for social media warning labels and public service messages. The contest is open through September 30 and offers $5,000, $3,000, and $2,000 educational scholarships for the top entries. More details and a list of partners can be found at www.keepitdigitallysafe.org/partners About the KiDS CampaignThe KiDS: Keep It Digitally Safe Campaign is a global movement to protect children and adolescents from the harmful effects of social media. Through advocacy, public education, legislative reform, and cross-sector collaboration, the campaign works to make digital spaces safer for the next generation.To join or learn more, visit: https://keepitdigitallysafe.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.