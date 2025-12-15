International Star Orianthi Takes Center Stage for SAVE’s Premier Bright Night Suicide Prevention Event

Orianthi Orianthi Album SAVE Logo Bright Night Celebration April 11, 2026 Dez from KS95 to serve as Bright Night Master of Ceremonies

Orianthi has shared stages with music legends including Carlos Santana, Steve Vai, and Carrie Underwood

I’m thrilled to be part of Bright Night and to use my music to help support suicide prevention...supporting SAVE’s mission to prevent suicide and inspire hope makes this night truly special.” — Orianthi, International and National Recording Artist

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "I’m thrilled to be part of Bright Night and to use my music to help support suicide prevention” Orianthi , International and National Recording Artist SAVE (Suicide Awareness Voices of Education) proudly announces that international and national recording artist Orianthi will headline the First Annual Bright Night: Shining a Light on Suicide Prevention Celebration on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at The Fillmore Minneapolis.Known worldwide for her powerhouse guitar performances, soulful vocals, and chart-topping hits, Orianthi will bring her signature blend of rock, passion, and purpose to an unforgettable night dedicated to hope, healing, and community.The First Annual Bright Night Celebration, organized by SAVE – Suicide Awareness Voices of Education, and hosted by Master of Ceremonies Dez from KS95, raises critical funds and awareness for suicide prevention, education, and support for suicide loss survivors across the nation.Orianthi’s performance is made possible through the generosity of the Alexandar David Burnstein Memorial Fund for Musical Performance, which honors the life, passion, and spirit of Alexander Burnstein by supporting meaningful musical events that inspire connection and hope.A Global Artist with Legendary RootsOrianthi has earned international acclaim as one of the most dynamic performers of her generation. The Australian-born, Los Angeles-based artist rose to global prominence after being hand-selected by Michael Jackson for his This Is It tour and later toured extensively with Alice Cooper and Richie Sambora.Her multi-platinum single “According to You” became a worldwide hit, establishing her as both a virtuoso guitarist and a commanding vocalist. Orianthi has shared stages with music legends including Carlos Santana, Steve Vai, and Carrie Underwood, blending technical brilliance with emotional depth that transcends genres and generations.In 2025, she released her critically acclaimed new album, Some Kind of Feeling, which showcases a bold fusion of rock, blues, and pop influences. The album has been praised as “a return to authenticity” and “a reflection of artistic freedom and strength.” Her 2025–2026 international tour includes sold-out performances across the U.K., Europe, and North America.“I’m thrilled to be part of Bright Night and to use my music to help support suicide prevention,” said Orianthi. “Music has an incredible power to lift people up, to heal, and to connect us. Performing new songs and some of my favorite earlier tracks while supporting SAVE’s mission to prevent suicide and inspire hope makes this night truly special.”A Night of Music, Meaning, and MissionBright Night: Shining a Light on Suicide Prevention is an evening of inspiration, community, and purpose — celebrating the power of music to bring people together in the fight to prevent suicide.“Orianthi’s music connects with people around the world through emotion and authenticity,” said Erich Mische, CEO of SAVE. “Her artistry and heart align perfectly with Bright Night’s mission — to shine light in the darkness, bring people together, and remind everyone that hope is real.”Guests will enjoy an evening of live music, stories of resilience, and opportunities to support SAVE’s life-saving work nationwide.Event DetailsEvent: First Annual Bright Night: Shining a Light on Suicide PreventionDate: Saturday, April 11, 2026Venue: The Fillmore MinneapolisFeatured Artist: International Recording Artist OrianthiMaster of Ceremonies: Dez from KS95Organizer: SAVE – Suicide Awareness Voices of EducationPerformance Sponsor: The Alexandar David Burnstein Memorial Fund for Musical PerformanceSponsorships and Ticket Information: https://www.save.org/event/bright-night-shining-a-light-on-suicide-prevention/ About SAVESAVE (Suicide Awareness Voices of Education), founded in 1989, is one of the nation’s leading nonprofit organizations dedicated to preventing suicide through public awareness, education, training, and support for suicide loss survivors. Headquartered in Minnesota, SAVE’s mission is to prevent suicide through research-based public education, reduce stigma, and serve as a trusted voice for hope and healing.For more information, visit www.save.org

