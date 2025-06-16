TOKYO BEAST’s First Tournament Yields Many Major Prize Recipients
TOKYO, JAPAN, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expanded Prize Structure Announced for $1M GAMING CHAMPIONSHIP on June 21
TOKYO BEAST, a new blockchain-based competitive game bringing together gaming and match prediction, has achieved notable success with its first official tournament. The event featured a total prize pool worth $3,333 for the champion, while also generating multiple winners who collectively received prizes valued at $40,000, resulting in enthusiastic participation from within the gaming community. (Note 1)
Overview of the Inaugural Tournament
TOKYO BEAST offers two distinct ways to play. In one mode, players assemble a team of four androids called “BEASTs” and compete in tournaments to reach the top. In the other mode, bettors act as spectators and predict the outcomes of weekend matches. Players who make successful predictions will receive in-game jewels or items, which may be eligible for conversion to TOKYO GAMES TOKEN under certain conditions.
The first official tournament, held on June 14, awarded the champion a prize worth $3,333. The total prize pool, including rewards for finalists, reached $17,333.
In the match prediction segment, winners received prizes worth up to $13,333, with the total distribution amounting to $40,000. This resulted in a large number of winners and a highly engaging event for participants and spectators alike. (Note 1)
Upcoming Special Tournament: $1M GAMING CHAMPIONSHIP
The second tournament, the “$1M CHAMPIONSHIP,” is scheduled for June 22. This event will feature a prize pool of $33,333 for 20 finalists, with the champion receiving $14,000. In addition, payouts based on predictions of the outcome will be further increased. (Note 1)
The total rewards and prize pools for both the main competition and prediction segments have been increased compared to previous events.
The final matches will be streamed live on the official TOKYO BEAST Twitch channel, offering viewers the opportunity to experience the excitement and thrill of the competition.
Official TOKYO BEAST Twitch Channel:
https://www.twitch.tv/tokyobeast_en
(Note 1)
Prize values are calculated based on the price of TOKYO GAMES TOKEN as of June 14, 2025.
Yen equivalents are calculated at an exchange rate of 1 USD = 150 JPY.
TOKYO GAMES TOKEN will be used to distribute both tournament prizes and HIT5 format rewards. Value in yen may fluctuate based on token performance
Service Information
Service name: TOKYO BEAST
Promotional movie: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-QvJeYJ6ds
Official website: https://www.tokyo-beast.com/
Official X (formerly Twitter):
https://x.com/TOKYOBEAST_G_EN, https://x.com/TOKYOBEAST_G_JP
Official Discord: https: //discord.gg/tokyobeast
Available on: App Store, Google Play, PC browser
Release date: Now Available
TOKYO BEAST FZCO Company Profile
Company name: TOKYO BEAST FZCO
Location 001 – 33228 IFZA Business Park, DDP, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Representative Tomoe Mizutani
URL https://www.tokyobeast.ae/
