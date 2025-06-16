TOKYO BEAST’s First Tournament Yields Many Major Prize Recipients

TOKYO BEAST’s First Tournament

TOKYO, JAPAN, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expanded Prize Structure Announced for $1M GAMING CHAMPIONSHIP on June 21

TOKYO BEAST, a new blockchain-based competitive game bringing together gaming and match prediction, has achieved notable success with its first official tournament. The event featured a total prize pool worth $3,333 for the champion, while also generating multiple winners who collectively received prizes valued at $40,000, resulting in enthusiastic participation from within the gaming community. (Note 1)

Overview of the Inaugural Tournament

TOKYO BEAST offers two distinct ways to play. In one mode, players assemble a team of four androids called “BEASTs” and compete in tournaments to reach the top. In the other mode, bettors act as spectators and predict the outcomes of weekend matches. Players who make successful predictions will receive in-game jewels or items, which may be eligible for conversion to TOKYO GAMES TOKEN under certain conditions.

The first official tournament, held on June 14, awarded the champion a prize worth $3,333. The total prize pool, including rewards for finalists, reached $17,333.

In the match prediction segment, winners received prizes worth up to $13,333, with the total distribution amounting to $40,000. This resulted in a large number of winners and a highly engaging event for participants and spectators alike. (Note 1)

Upcoming Special Tournament: $1M GAMING CHAMPIONSHIP

The second tournament, the “$1M CHAMPIONSHIP,” is scheduled for June 22. This event will feature a prize pool of $33,333 for 20 finalists, with the champion receiving $14,000. In addition, payouts based on predictions of the outcome will be further increased. (Note 1)

The total rewards and prize pools for both the main competition and prediction segments have been increased compared to previous events.

The final matches will be streamed live on the official TOKYO BEAST Twitch channel, offering viewers the opportunity to experience the excitement and thrill of the competition.

Official TOKYO BEAST Twitch Channel:

https://www.twitch.tv/tokyobeast_en

(Note 1)

Prize values are calculated based on the price of TOKYO GAMES TOKEN as of June 14, 2025.

Yen equivalents are calculated at an exchange rate of 1 USD = 150 JPY.

TOKYO GAMES TOKEN will be used to distribute both tournament prizes and HIT5 format rewards. Value in yen may fluctuate based on token performance

Service Information

Service name: TOKYO BEAST

Promotional movie: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-QvJeYJ6ds

Official website: https://www.tokyo-beast.com/

Official X (formerly Twitter):

https://x.com/TOKYOBEAST_G_EN, https://x.com/TOKYOBEAST_G_JP

Official Discord: https: //discord.gg/tokyobeast

Available on: App Store, Google Play, PC browser

Release date: Now Available

TOKYO BEAST FZCO Company Profile

Company name: TOKYO BEAST FZCO

Location 001 – 33228 IFZA Business Park, DDP, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Representative Tomoe Mizutani

URL https://www.tokyobeast.ae/

