Western Cape Mobility on Minibus-Taxi Task Team

The Minibus-Taxi Task Team (MBTTT) came together today, 12 June 2025, in a special meeting amid conflict that flared up between operators in Somerset West and Mfuleni in the past weeks.

While the circumstances bringing the committee together are deeply troubling, the session proceeded with meaningful engagement as the situation was reviewed. Historical context, where things stand today, and potential scenarios for a mutually agreeable and positive way forward were discussed. Resolving this complex matter is a process and stakeholder representatives have committed to continued discussions to find resolution as soon as possible over the next week.

The immediate priority is to see services and calm restored in the Somerset West and Mfuleni precincts, while solutions are sought. The MBTTT remains united in its commitment to the safety and mobility of commuters, and will be engaging consistently in the coming days to find common ground once more.

The MBTTT comprises the representatives of the City of Cape Town, the Western Cape Government, and SANTACO Western Cape.

