Farzin Irani Appointed Regional Director – APAC and Joins Senior Management Team at Balfour Capital Group

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, June 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balfour Capital Group is proud to announce the appointment of Farzin Irani as Regional Director – Asia-Pacific and member of the firm’s Senior Management Team, reinforcing its strategic commitment to growth across the Asia-Pacific corridor. Farzin brings over two decades of leadership in financial services across Australia, New Zealand, and India, with a specialization in portfolio management, SME finance, and commercial banking.His career includes senior executive roles at ANZ, Westpac, UDC Finance, and the Bank of New Zealand, where he developed a reputation for driving disciplined lending growth and sustainable client relationships. As Commercial Manager at UDC Finance, he was instrumental in structuring asset-based credit facilities for mid-market businesses—fueling regional capital investment and operational scalability. His previous mandates in credit and portfolio risk at Westpac and Bank of Melbourne further underscore his ability to deliver commercial outcomes across complex credit environments.In parallel, Farzin is the Managing Director of Success Simplified Ltd and a respected voice in financial literacy through his contributions to Reality Check Radio’s “Money Talks”.“We are pleased to welcome Farzin to our Senior Management Team,” said Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief Investment Officer of Balfour Capital Group. “As our APAC expansion accelerates, his deep financial expertise and regional insight will help scale our advisory and lending initiatives across Australia, New Zealand, and India. His values-driven leadership reflects Balfour’s core philosophy—where global reach meets disciplined execution.”In his new role, Farzin will lead regional strategy on SME credit, partnership development, and client acquisition. Fluent in English, Hindi, and Gujarati, and formally trained in commerce and financial planning, he brings both operational depth and cultural fluency to a region where Balfour Capital is seeing strong momentum.His appointment is a key milestone in Balfour’s growth narrative and underscores the firm’s commitment to building a best-in-class, globally connected leadership team.About Balfour Capital GroupBalfour Capital Group is a global investment and advisory firm managing over $400 million in assets under management (AUM). Operating across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East, the firm provides institutional-grade solutions in proprietary trading , private capital, and strategic advisory. Balfour's rapid APAC expansion is driven by client demand for integrated, cross-border strategies and a commitment to principled, performance-based investing

