Nguyen Phuong Huy Appointed Legal & Immigration Compliance Advisor to Balfour Capital Group

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balfour Capital Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Nguyen Phuong Huy as Legal and Immigration Compliance Advisor. A trained legal professional with deep expertise in investment migration, international taxation, and cross-border documentation, Huy will advise the firm and its clients on global compliance standards across immigration-linked investment structures and offshore corporate frameworks.With years of experience in tax, immigration and global mobility service, Huy has advised high-net-worth clients across Asia on the U.S. EB-5, Canada SUV, Golden Visa programs, and company formations in Hong Kong, BVI, and the U.S. He brings a rare level of precision in source-of-funds auditing, anti-money laundering review, and cross-jurisdictional documentation.“Huy’s work embodies the trust, technical rigor, and discretion that underpins all successful global platforms,” said Steve Alain Lawrence, CIO of Balfour Capital Group. “We are thrilled to integrate his compliance expertise into our advisory network.”His appointment aligns with Balfour’s continued growth in Southeast Asia and its commitment to offering compliant, transparent solutions for globally mobile clients.About Balfour Capital GroupBalfour Capital Group is a boutique global investment and advisory firm managing over $400 million in AUM, with active expansion into Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Balfour serves family offices, institutions, and private clients with a people-first approach to finance, focused on trust, access, and long-term partnership.

