Enhancing disaster risk reduction capacity: OSCE promotes training on the use of interactive maps and digital safety passports in Kazakhstan

From 12 to 23 May 2025, two rounds of a specialized training seminar on the use of “Digital Safety Passports” and “Interactive Map” subsystems were held in Almaty.

The event was organized jointly with the Ministry for Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan (MES) and the Center for Emergency Situations and Disaster Risk Reduction (CESDRR). The CESDRR is a permanent intergovernmental body established to implement effective mechanisms for emergency risk reduction, mitigating disaster consequences and coordinating joint response measures between the parties involved through regional and international cooperation. The event brought together 25 specialists in emergency prevention and response from 20 territorial divisions of the MES, the Emergency Prevention Committee, the Command Center for Strategic Planning and Operational Management and the Department of Informatization, Digitalization and Communications of the MES.

Starting in 2023, in co-operation with the MES and the CESDRR, the parties initiated a project entitled “Strengthening Kazakhstan’s capacity to adapt to climate change and reduce disaster risks by developing an interactive map and digital safety passports”. The aim of this project was to provide a comprehensive digital solution that would allow emergency specialists to monitor and predict natural or man-made disasters and emergencies in real time, which is a critical need.

This year, the Office officially transferred these subsystems to the MES and is assisting in the expansion and improvement of the developed subsystems, as well as in the training of specialists responsible for maintaining digital safety passports.

Aibol Akparov, Acting Deputy Director of the CESDRR, emphasized the key role of digital safety passports in monitoring and forecasting natural and man-made emergencies: “Other mapping and modelling systems have already been built up on the basis of digital safety passports, and other emergency analysis systems will gradually be expanded. Realizing the importance, field specialists will now fill in the data more carefully and correctly. It will also facilitate the analysis and use of the emergency data”.

The purpose of the two five-day seminars was to enhance the professional competence of emergency specialists in the field of digital risk assessment, analysis and management tools within the “Digital Safety Passports” and “Interactive Maps” subsystems, as well as to develop skills in their effective use at the regional and national levels for the full implementation and adaptation of these solutions. Each day of the event was devoted to the presentation and analysis of the capabilities of certain features or applications, practical work on navigation between subsystems and integration of subsystems with related systems.

Thanks to the structured and interactive format of the training, all participants have successfully completed the final practical work and will now be able to train their colleagues on the effective use of subsystems. This training played a role of a platform for the exchange of knowledge between regional specialists and the development of practical recommendations for improving systems, which will ensure better adaptation and sustainable implementation of these critical emergency management tools within the framework of Kazakhstan’s emergency response infrastructure.